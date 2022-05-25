Barcelona scrape through on another night for the dreamers

At the tip of one other forgettable season for the A-Leagues, right here’s some much-needed excellent news: there are nonetheless a great deal of individuals who love soccer in Australia and are blissful to pay cash to observe it stay. The problem, because it has been for many years, is grabbing their consideration.

Could this do it? By far the largest sporting crowd in Sydney for the reason that pandemic, 70,174 followers, watched Barcelona declare an exhilarating 3-2 win over the A-Leagues All Stars at Accor Stadium on Wednesday night time – the primary in a packed schedule of glamour friendlies that will likely be performed right here through the European low season.

The second-biggest crowd? That was soccer, too, when 41,582 got here to the identical venue in March to see Australia’s direct World Cup qualification hopes disintegrate because the Socceroos fell 2-0 to Japan.

These massive turnouts present that regardless of the home recreation’s many and diversified woes, there’s nonetheless an unlimited urge for food for the gorgeous recreation in Australia, and an viewers ready to be tapped into – if solely these answerable for the A-League can give you the fitting system to seduce them.