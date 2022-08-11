Sports
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days | Football News – Times of India
MADRID: Barcelona‘s makes an attempt to determine themselves as soon as once more as a power in La Liga and the Champions League this season have seen the heavily-indebted Catalans gamble with their future to allow a hanging summer time spending spree.
A 12 months after being pressured to let Lionel Messi go as eye-watering reported money owed of 1.35 billion euros ($1.39 billion) crippled the membership, Barcelona have spent 153 million euros on switch charges alone to strengthen their squad, with Robert Lewandowski essentially the most notable new arrival.
“This is a really exciting season. Nothing would give me more pleasure than to make all the fans happy,” coach Xavi Hernandez mentioned earlier than final weekend’s 6-0 pleasant win over Mexican facet Pumas UNAM.
“That means winning trophies. That is our main objective.”
After three years of struggles, on and off the sphere, the summer time has seen hope return to the Camp Nou, with president Joan Laporta speaking of an thrilling “new era” when the membership unveiled Lewandowski as a Barcelona participant.
“Euphoria” was the headline on the quilt of native day by day Sport the identical day.
Even partisan Madrid-based sports activities day by day Marca admitted that Barca had been “frightening” within the wake of their drubbing of Pumas UNAM final weekend, when Lewandowski scored his first purpose since his arrival from Bayern Munich.
Yet how Barcelona have gone about elevating the funds to signal Lewandowski, in addition to centre-backs Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, and Leeds United’s Brazilian winger Raphinha has raised eyebrows.
Faced with extreme limits on spending with a purpose to adjust to La Liga’s monetary controls, Barcelona knew they wanted to lift cash rapidly to have the ability to spend money on any signings and, crucially, to register any new gamers.
They rapidly set about promoting off belongings to usher in cash by activating a collection of what have been known as financial “levers”.
The membership offered 25 % of their home tv rights for the subsequent quarter of a century to US funding agency Sixth Street for some 400 million euros.
Barcelona offered 24.5 % of Barca Studios, which manages the membership’s digital enterprise and audiovisual productions, to Socios.com for 100 million euros on August 1, after which one other 25 % to US funding agency GDA Luma for 100 million euros extra.
In the house of some weeks, 600 million euros had been introduced in to fill the coffers.
The intention was to wash up the membership’s funds, make it doable to extend the wage restrict set by La Liga and permit the brand new signings to all be registered for the beginning of the season.
On high of that, Barca signed the most important sponsorship deal of their historical past with Spotify, bringing in a reported 435 million euros for the music streaming large to function on the membership’s shirts and to have naming rights to the Camp Nou.
And so Barcelona look effectively positioned to turn into critical title contenders once more as they put together to host Rayo Vallecano this weekend.
Only time will inform if mortgaging a part of the membership’s belongings in trade for an instantaneous inflow of money will bear fruit.
Yet, Barcelona are nonetheless ready for La Liga to permit them to register their new signings, though they hope to have the ability to achieve this in time for the season.
They are additionally hoping to additional ease their monetary issues by decreasing their wage invoice.
The Catalans have been attempting to steer Frenkie de Jong to go away, with ideas even made {that a} contract he signed in 2020 was not authorized. The Dutch midfielder says he needs to remain.
Martin Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti and Memphis Depay are additionally candidates to depart the Camp Nou, with the latter reportedly a goal for Juventus.
On high of that, efforts have been made to steer sure gamers, together with Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, to simply accept wage reductions.
Barca’s “economic miracle”, because the press have known as it, nonetheless needs to be reworked right into a footballing miracle.
