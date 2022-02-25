Barcelona Sweep Napoli Aside To Make Europa League Last 16 | Football News

Barcelona cruised into the final 16 of the Europa League on Thursday after comfortably seeing off Napoli 4-2 to undergo 5-3 on combination in a severe present of drive. The Catalan giants have been on high nearly from the off in Naples because of Jordi Alba expertly ending a lightning counter-attack from a Napoli nook, and Frenkie de Jong’s excellent lengthy vary effort successfully ended the tie with three quarters of the match to play.

Xavi’s thrilling aspect might have had extra earlier than Lorenzo Insigne briefly gave the hosts hope from the penalty spot mid-way by way of the primary half, and Gerard Pique made completely positive there can be no Napoli comeback on the stroke of half-time.

A sobering night time for Napoli, who’re chasing a primary Serie A title in three a long time, was capped simply earlier than the hour mark by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, spectacular up entrance for a dynamic Barca crew which appears like it will probably go all the way in which within the competitors.

“We dominated we for 90 minutes and that’s the first time we’ve done that since I became coach,” Xavi informed reporters.

“It’s a win over a team which I repeat is a Champions League-level team, one which does not concede many goals and is fighting for the league title.”

Matteo Politano pulled one again within the dying minutes but it surely was a stroll for Barca into Friday’s draw for the final 16, whose matches shall be performed on March 10 and 17.

“We made life difficult for ourselves with that awful start… You need to press Barcelona together as a team otherwise you will be in trouble as they will just pass it around you,” Politano informed Sky Sport Italia.

– Napoli followers applaud Barca –

The night time started with loads of enthusiasm on the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as the 2 groups lined up with a banner which learn “Stop War” in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which garnered loud applause.

However Napoli instantly handed the initiative to Barca, a dreadful quick nook cleared to Adana Traore who raced up the sphere and fed Alba, who calmly slotted dwelling the opener.

That error, and the blisteringly fast method by which it was punished, rattled the house aspect and when De Jong curled in an beautiful second the match and tie was all-but completed and dusted.

Sergio Dest and Aubameyang then had pictures whistle by Alex Meret’s objective as the house followers started to voice their displeasure at their crew’s timid efforts.

Napoli got a lifeline by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who got here charging out to beat Victor Osimhen to the ball however took out the Nigerian and after a VAR test ended up gifting away a penalty.

Insigne slotted dwelling the Twenty third-minute spot-kick however Barca continued their dominance and the house followers let loose a sigh of aid when Aubameyang someway headed broad from point-blank vary.

Any phantasm of Napoli getting by way of was ended on the stroke of half-time, once they did not clear a nook and Pique scuffed a left-footed shot previous Meret.

Barca’s dominance was such that when Aubameyang ended a lengthy spell of possession, and away fan ‘oles’, with a cultured end the Napoli supporters applauded.

The away part garnered extra appreciation from their hosts once they began chanting anti-Juventus songs, however the remainder of the match was performed out in an eerie silence.

The dwelling followers began streaming for the exits with over 10 minutes left as Barca contented themselves by stroking the ball round, and Politano’s nicely-taken comfort objective drew little greater than a well mannered ripple from a long-since overwhelmed crowd.

