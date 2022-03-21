Barcelona thump Real in La Liga clasico

Barcelona’s dropping run in opposition to Real Madrid is lastly over because the Catalan membership loved a surprising 4-0 away win in La Liga on the residence of their bitter rivals.

The guests maintained their momentum underneath coach Xavi within the final clasico of the season, ending a five-match dropping streak to Real and sustaining an out of doors likelihood of combating for the title after a tough begin to the marketing campaign.

The victory — a primary in opposition to Real since 2019 — got here in fashion, like just a few others it acquired on the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with Lionel Messi in his prime.

It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who thrived this time, scoring twice to proceed his nice streak since being signed within the closing minutes of the winter switch window.

Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres added a objective every to provide Barcelona a seventh win of their previous eight matches in all competitions.

“Of course we didn’t expect this scoreline, but we did everything we intended to do from the start,” Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets mentioned.

“Everything went our way and we could have scored even more goals.”

The end result moved Barcelona inside 12 factors of league leaders Real with 9 rounds to go, and so they might additional lower the hole with a recreation in hand in opposition to Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona are third, stage on factors with fourth-place Atletico Madrid and three factors behind second-placed Sevilla, who drew 0-0 at residence with Real Sociedad.

Real badly missed injured captain and objective machine Karim Benzema as their eight-game unbeaten run within the league got here to a crushing finish.

“The result says it all,” Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez mentioned.

“We played badly and they played well. Nothing worked for us.”

Aubameyang, who has now scored 9 objectives in his 11 appearances since arriving from Arsenal, opened the scoring with a close-range header after a cross by Ousmane Dembele within the twenty ninth minute, and sealed the victory with a neat clipped end over goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a breakaway within the 51st.

Araujo had added to the lead with a header off a nook kick within the thirty eighth earlier than Torres scored the third within the forty seventh, after a intelligent flick-pass by Aubameyang because the Madrid defence collapsed but once more.

Fifth-placed Real Betis have been held to a goalless draw at Celta Vigo, Villarreal misplaced 1-0 at lowly Cadiz whereas relegation-threatened Mallorca’s defeat by the identical rating at Espanyol was their sixth consecutive loss.