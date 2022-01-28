Barcelona’s Previous Board Investigated By Prosecutor’s Office | Football News

Barcelona‘s earlier board, led by the membership’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, is being investigated by the prosecutor’s workplace, sources instructed AFP on Friday. The investigation into the administration of the membership below Bartomeu is the results of a grievance filed on Wednesday by the present Barca board and its president Joan Laporta. The prosecutor’s workplace in Barcelona started work on Friday and are wanting into potential “economic crimes”, a supply from the ministry of justice instructed AFP. They will resolve if the matter must be handed on to the police. Barcelona’s present board filed their grievance on the premise of findings within the membership’s ‘forensic report’.

The goal of the report was to analyse the monetary administration of the membership below Bartomeu and to resolve if any irregularities occured.

A Barcelona assertion mentioned on Wednesday the outcomes might be introduced by Laporta on Tuesday, together with “the actions already initiated by the club consisting of filing a complaint with the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office as a result of the forensic report.”

In an inside audit introduced in October, the membership’s normal director, Ferran Reverter, mentioned Barca had been “bankrupt” when Laporta took over in March final yr.

Barcelona’s complete money owed amounted to 1.35 billion euros.

Bartomeu resigned in October 2020 following mounting strain from followers and a public falling out with star participant Lionel Messi, who left for Paris Saint-Germain final summer time when Barca couldn’t afford to resume his contract.

Promoted

Under Bartomeu, big quantities had been spent on shopping for gamers like Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, who’ve didn’t ship, whereas the staff declined dramatically, culminating in an 8-2 humiliation by the hands of Bayern Munich in August 2020.

Barca are nonetheless recovering on and off the pitch. Xavi Hernandez’s staff sit fifth in La Liga this season and face a battle to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League.