Barclays appoints APAC head of Markets | barclays, apac, markets, hossein zaimi, matt pecot, global markets, investment banking | FinanceAsia

UK-headquartered Barclays, has announced the appointment of Hossein Zaimi as head of Markets for Asia Pacific. His appointment is efficient May 16, a spokesperson for the financial institution instructed FinanceAsia.

Hong Kong-based Zaimi might be accountable for driving the agency’s APAC Markets enterprise, reporting functionally to co-heads of Global Markets, Adeel Khan and Stephen Dainton, and regionally, to Jaideep Khanna, head of Barclays for Asia Pacific.

Zaimi replaces Matt Pecot, who the financial institution introduced in March would retire from June. FA understands that Pecot has been on gardening go away, with Anthony Davies appearing as interim head of Markets throughout this time. Earlier in March, Barclays…