Barclays appoints Australian investment banking leadership | appointment, barclays, australia, adi licence, new hires, people, strategy | FinanceAsia

Last week, Barclays announced the appointment of Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan (pictured) in Sydney as managing administrators of the financial institution’s Australian Investment Banking division They commenced their new roles on 10 and 17 January, respectively, a spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia

Both report back to Richard Satchwell, nation CEO and head of Investment Banking for Australia and the pair shall be answerable for additional increasing the Barclays franchise within the nation, in response to the financial institution’s public announcement

The financial institution’s spokesperson elaborated on this technique, sharing with FA, “Barclays sees Australia as a lovely and vital monetary providers market and is dedicated to build-out in Australia to help our purchasers We imagine it is vital…


