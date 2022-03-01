Barclays appoints co-heads of investment banking for China | barclays, investment banking, leadership, carrie chen, raymond yu, vanessa koo, china | FinanceAsia

Barclays at this time announced the appointment of Carrie Chen and Raymond Yu pictured as co-heads of the financial institution’s Investment Banking division for Greater China.

Effective instantly, the shared management function provides to Chen and Yu’s present obligations Chen’s capability as vice chairperson of Investment Banking for Greater China, and Yu’s management of Power and Utilities throughout Asia Pacific, in addition to his function as head of Real Estate, for China.

The pair succeed Vanessa Koo who had been serving in a twin function as head of Investment Banking for Greater China, in addition to Asia Pacific, since 2019. As co-heads, Chen and Yu will report on to Koo…