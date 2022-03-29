Barclays Markets head announces retirement | barclays, matt pecot, anthony davies, markets, asia pacific, credit, equities, derivatives, hong kong | FinanceAsia

Barclays has introduced in a observe to media, that after a profession totalling 4 a long time, head of Markets for Asia Pacific, Matt Pecot, plans to retire from June of this yr

Having joined the financial institution in 2018 to steer its Equities enterprise for Asia Pacific, Pecot was promoted a yr later, to supervise the total area To date, his remit has concerned main the financial institution in Asia throughout credit score and equities (together with derivatives, prime and money digital execution providers), in addition to macro throughout markets together with Hong Kong, India, Japan and Singapore

Before his time with Barclays, Pecot served at Credit Suisse, main prime providers and equities distribution

The financial institution is conducting an…