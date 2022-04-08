Bargaining council orders De Lille to lift the suspension of Sam Vukela | News24

Patricia de Lille was discovered to have instituted unfair labour practices when she suspended Sam Vukela.

The General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC) discovered that Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille instituted unfair labour practices when she suspended director-general Sam Vukela.

The bargaining council ordered De Lille to carry Vukela’s suspension with speedy impact.

It additionally ordered the minister to permit Vukela to return to work on Wednesday.

De Lille had suspended Vukela after a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) implicated him in allegations of fraudulent contract administration and irregular funds within the planning of state funerals for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zola Skweyiya and Billy Modise.

Vukela believes the disciplinary enquiry, which is presently pending, is “… unauthorised and cannot proceed”.

The tit-for-tat battle between Vukela and De Lille resulted within the pair making sweeping allegations towards each other.

Vukela claimed De Lille had given him illegal directions – and that his refusal to execute the directions had induced the friction.

The arbitrator, Katlholo Wabile, stated: “The applicant (Vukela) has been on suspension since 29 July 2020. This is a period of about a year and some eight months. Discounting the prescribed period of suspension, notwithstanding the applicant’s willingness to ‘stomach’ it, the suspension has, at the time of writing this award, endured for around 550 days. I find that it has been a very long suspension.

“By what authority has the suspension exceeded 60 days to such a staggering extent?”

Wabile added that De Lille “appeared to have been satisfied, most likely after making use of her thoughts, that the seriousness of the allegations alone, within the absence of different causes, was a legitimate motive to droop Vukela.”

