Barista records himself giving out Puppuccinos to dogs. Watch wholesome video

If you love watching canine videos to uplift your temper, then here’s a video that will make you very comfortable. It is a clip that showcases a barista giving out Puppuccinos to canines and the reactions of the furry creatures to the scrumptious dish.

Instagram consumer Graham who bio says he likes to “give out pup cups” posted the video. “Giving all the sweet angel faces a little treat! This blew up on my TikTok so wanted to share it on my Instagram too! Enjoy little buddies,” he posted together with the video. The clip exhibits the totally different canines fortunately taking bites out of the pup cups (Puppuccinos) that Graham is holding.

Take a have a look at the candy video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected almost 1,000 likes and counting. The submit has additionally prompted individuals to share varied feedback.

“The last one said “I’ll take it from here.” Lol,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “So cute!!!!” commented one other. “Just saw this on another acct. This is so sweet. Having 3 pups of my own, nice to know for some barista, it brings as much joy as it does to see our pups so happy. You’re a sweetheart,” posted a 3rd. “You have a dream job,” expressed a fourth. “These are amazing. I wanna see more!!” shared a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?