Barista sends huge cup with coffee to customer as a prank. Watch her reaction

Prank movies are in loads on the Internet and are fairly enjoyable to observe. Especially these movies that, regardless of being a prank, additionally handle to convey a smile on the face of the one who is being pranked. This video that was not too long ago shared by a barista on his Instagram web page reveals how he pranked a buyer who got here into his café.

The video was initially captioned “Cappuccino prank,” and posted on November 15, 2021. It opens to point out a girl sitting along with her good friend at a desk at a café. It is similar one the place the barista who posted this video works. Soon sufficient, viewers can get to see {that a} waitress involves the desk with a cup of espresso in her hand. She locations it in entrance of the lady who appears to have positioned an order for it.

The subsequent a part of the video is the place the hilarious twist comes, as the lady seems on the espresso that has simply been positioned in entrance of her. To her utmost shock and netizens’ laughter, she notices that the cup of espresso stored in entrance of her is approach too enormous for one particular person to devour. She is a lot in shock that she retains wanting on the espresso and does a double take in an effort to ensure that she did not simply hallucinate what occurred!

Watch the humorous prank video proper right here:

The video was posted on Instagram a bit of greater than 18 hours in the past and it has already amassed virtually 19,000 likes. The video has additionally acquired numerous feedback from individuals who could not cease laughing at this hilarious prank that the barista pulled on his buyer.

“I love it, commented an Instagram user. “It’s a coffee soup,” posted one other. “I wish I got this prank,” admitted a 3rd. Yet one other remark reads, “Someday I will go to your coffee shop.” “A proper serve,” jokingly wrote one other.

However, it’s fascinating to notice that this isn’t the primary time that the barista, Dritan Alsela, has finished this. On February 19, he took to Facebook in an effort to share a video that he captioned, “When you order a regular cup of cappuccino and you get a 2.5 litre cappuccino cup.”

What are your ideas on these prank movies that contain espresso?