Barista’s note helps protect teen

A Starbucks barista helped defend a youngster who might need been at risk by writing a message on a espresso cup to verify she was OK.

A Starbucks barista in Texas feared a youngster might need been at risk and got here to her rescue by writing a message on a cup, the lady’s mum instructed the New York Post.

Brandy Selim Roberson praised the worker for stepping in when her 18-year-old daughter was approached by a person she didn’t know whereas finding out by herself at a Corpus Christi location.

“The man was very loud and animated,” Roberson instructed the Post.

Stream 25+ information channels in 1 place with Flash. New to Flash? Try 14 days free >

A feminine barista came visiting and handed the highschool senior a paper espresso cup, telling her it was “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up.”

On the cup, an worker had written a message that mentioned, “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

“She looked up and just saw a row of baristas staring at her – ready to step in,” mentioned Roberson.

The teenager didn’t want the staff to intervene and let the workers know she was okay.

“This reaffirms my faith in humanity,” mentioned Roberson, whose daughter is months away from going off to school.

“Maybe just seeing this story, others … if given the opportunity to say something or turn away, they would say something.”

The mom mentioned she hopes different companies prepare their workers to do the identical.

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.