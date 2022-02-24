Barking mad: Dog votes in French right-wing primary

Who let the canines … vote?!

Clovis, a lovely brown Shiba Inu from the southern metropolis of Nice, allegedly solid a poll in France’s right-wing main final December, which noticed Valérie Pécresse elected as Les Républicains’ candidate to contest April’s presidential election.

According to a report from French daily Libération, Clovis — named “Douglas” within the article in an try to guard its privateness — was enrolled within the social gathering and registered to vote by his proprietor.

Libération printed a broader investigation on the right-wing social gathering’s membership roll, alleging fraudulent practices aimed toward artificially inflating the variety of members of Les Républicains. The paper mentioned it discovered on the social gathering’s record individuals who don’t exist, some who’ve died, and a lot of Chinese immigrants, a few of them not fluent in French, who mentioned they joined on the request of neighborhood leaders.

According to Libération, the cumulative impact of those tips, which aren’t all unlawful, “represent at least several hundred voters.”

After the social gathering was hounded Wednesday over the canine gaffe, Les Républicains Senator Philippe Bas made a surreal try to defend his social gathering, pleading on TV that “the dog could not vote since the dog can not read.”

Officially, Les Républicains mentioned the newspaper was unfairly choosing a bone with the social gathering, including that the report was an “attempt at destabilization” and that it might sue Libération. Its candidate Pécresse is at the moment flailing within the polls and was collared in one other controversy final week when she made reference at a rally in Paris to an extreme-right conspiracy principle.