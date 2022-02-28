Barmenkulov elected FA president in Kazakhstan | Inside UEFA

The 51-year-old businessman succeeds Adilbek Jaxybekov, who had been on the helm of soccer in Kazakhstan since 2018. Jaxybekov didn’t stand for re-election.

Adilet Barmenkulov has served as an adviser to the KFF president since 2020, and described his election to the presidency as a logical step. “One of the priorities is to build a dialogue with the fans,” he stated. “We have a common theme – to make domestic football bright and spectacular.”

Football unites folks

“Football is a source of strong emotions, joy, and a sense of pride,” he added. “It unites folks.” The new KFF president also called for the game in the country to become more business-oriented, in particular at club level.

Barmenkulov pledged that the association would pay special attention to the development of football in the regions.

“The development of regional football will enable children to be involved as much as possible,” he said, “and provide them with high-quality training. The association should create conditions to help the regions fulfil this aim.”

“I think this approach is correct and feasible, and it will make football popular in the country,” Barmenkulov concluded.