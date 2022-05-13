Barnaby presser tackles weird topic

If Scott Morrison thinks he’s a “bulldozer”, Barnaby Joyce believes he’s extra like a “beautiful balloon”.

That was the bizarre matter of debate that happened whereas the Deputy Prime Minister spoke to journalists in Gladstone on Friday afternoon.

Hours earlier, Mr Morrison had conceded he would wish to alter if he was re-elected as prime minister.

He stated Australians had come to know him as “a bit of a bulldozer” as a result of the pandemic hadn’t allowed him to point out Australians the “other gears in the way I work”.

That prompted one very critical query to Mr Joyce on his marketing campaign path: “In your approach to politics, what piece of machinery are you most like?”

“I’m like a beautiful balloon that floats lovingly across,” Mr Joyce started, beginning to chortle.

In his trademark type, he then modified the subject.

“No, look, I think the big issue is that you make sure you stay humble,” he continued.

“That is always important.”

Camera Icon Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says he’s a ‘beautiful balloon’. NCA NewsWire/ Andrew Taylor Credit: NCA NewsWire

He stated politicians needed to keep in mind one factor once they had been out and about in locations like bowling golf equipment chatting with voters: “You’re actually meeting your boss.”

“They pay your wage. And you might feel a bit awkward saying g’day to them out of the blue, but they actually have a right to talk to their employees – that it is, the politician.

“Those people, the taxpayers, pay a wage because they vote for you. They are your boss and respect that and do your job.”

The Nationals chief additionally conceded that he and Mr Morrison weren’t “besties” within the wake of the leaked textual content message scandal.

In these messages Mr Joyce labelled the Prime Minister a “hypocrite and liar”.

But the Deputy Prime Minister stated he revered Mr Morrison for being powerful – and he’d simply go to the pub if he was on the lookout for a good friend.

“In my business relationship with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, he has honoured every agreement that I’ve ever made with him,” he stated.

“And some of them have been very, very tough – but I respect that.

“That’s what I want. If I want besties, I’ll go to the pub on a Friday night.

“But in politics, I want someone I can trust that honours agreements. And I acknowledge that he’s tough and you know what? He’s got to be, he’s running the country.”

Mr Joyce was requested if he additionally wanted to alter his strategy if re-elected, like Mr Morrison.

“If you mean is everything I did perfect?” he requested.

“No, it’s far from it.

“And every day you’re sort of reflecting on how you could do the job better.”