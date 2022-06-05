Barry Sussman, Washington Post Watergate editor, dead at 87

Barry Sussman, a key editor who helped oversee the reporting of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as they coated the Watergate break-in, has died. He was 87.

Though not as nicely referred to as the extra flamboyant Washington Post govt editor Ben Bradlee, Sussman performed an indispensable position within the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning protection of the scandal that resulted in President Richard M. Nixon’s 1974 resignation.

As the District of Columbia editor, Sussman was a part of the story from the very starting, when the paper realized of a break-in of the Democratic National headquarters on the Watergate complicated in Washington on June 17, 1972. The housebreaking was an area information story, so Sussman assigned Woodward to it. Bernstein later joined in.

“Sussman had the ability to see facts and lock them in his memory where they remained poised for instant recall,” Woodward and Bernstein wrote as co-authors of “All the President’s Men” (1974), their account of the Watergate episode. “More than any other editor at The Post, or Bernstein and Woodward, Sussman became a walking compendium of Watergate knowledge, a reference source to be summoned when even the library failed.”

Bernstein informed The New York Times: “We owe him an enormous debt of gratitude. He was a great editor.”

Sussman’s daughter stated the reason for her father’s demise was unknown.