Barstow parents arrested on suspicion of killing infant son, driving his body to Pomona

A mom and father from Barstow have been arrested this week on suspicion of killing their toddler son, in accordance with authorities.

Barstow officers have been knowledgeable at 11 p.m. Monday by Pomona police a few suspicious loss of life, the Barstow Police Department stated Tuesday evening.

The Pomona officers have been referred to as round 7:55 p.m. Monday to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center after the newborn boy arrived unresponsive and was declared useless, Barstow police stated.

Detectives noticed that the boy suffered “injuries consistent with ongoing abuse,” together with lesions, bruising and burn marks on his physique, police stated.

“Some of the injuries appeared to be in different stages of the healing process,” police stated.

After additional investigation, detectives concluded that the abuse most likely occurred on the toddler’s house and that he died of his accidents in Barstow earlier than his mother and father drove him to Pomona, police stated.

Officers have been despatched to the hospital and to the newborn’s house within the 700 block of East Virginia Way in Barstow, police stated.

Two Barstow detectives arrived on the hospital, interviewed witnesses and contacted the newborn’s mother and father: Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, police stated.

The detectives discovered that Mendez and Miller arrived unexpectedly at Mendez’s household’s house in Pomona round 7 p.m. Monday, police stated.

“Family members located the victim’s lifeless body in the back of [the parents’] vehicle,” police stated. “Some of Mendez’s family members immediately drove the victim to the Pomona Valley Hospital for treatment.”

Mendez and Miller stayed on the house, however finally Miller left for the hospital, the place she was detained, police stated. Mendez additionally left the house and was detained by Pomona officers within the 2100 block of Spencer Street.

Barstow authorities served search warrants on the couple’s residence and on their automobile, police stated.

“During the service of the search warrants, the detectives located items of evidence believed to have been used during the assault on the victim,” police stated.

Mendez was booked Tuesday afternoon on the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of homicide and a parole violation, jail information present.

Miller was booked into the identical jail on suspicion of homicide, police stated.

The child’s title was not launched Tuesday evening.

A Barstow police consultant was not accessible for follow-up questions. It was not identified Tuesday whether or not the mother and father had been reported to baby welfare authorities.

Anyone with info on the case is requested to contact Barstow Police Det. Matthew Helms at (760) 255-5132 or at mhelms@barstowca.org.

Anonymous ideas will be submitted to the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-792-7469, or by visiting www.wetip.com.