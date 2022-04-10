BART may need to void $40-million contract after potential conflict of interest found, inspector general says

The Bay Area Rapid Transit company could also be required to void a $40-million building administration contract after an investigation revealed a possible battle of curiosity between a supervisor who performed a job in making and administering the contract and the agency to which it was awarded, the transit company’s inspector basic introduced Friday.

Inspector General Harriet Richardson stated she started the investigation after receiving proof that the BART supervisor used to work for the development administration agency, and that the supervisor’s partner and sibling nonetheless labored for the agency. Those allegations got here to gentle throughout one other investigation Richardson’s workplace is conducting, in accordance with the report.

“The BART manager’s relationships create a potential financial interest in the contract, which is against the law,” Richardson stated in an announcement. California Government Code Section 1090 prohibits authorities staff from having a job in making contracts during which they’ve a monetary curiosity.

In January, BART officers issued a stop-work order to San Francisco-based PGH Wong while it conducted the review, a transfer that observers referred to as extremely uncommon. The agency has lengthy offered engineering and consulting providers to the BART system, together with building administration providers for a number of initiatives.

The transfer was made “out of an abundance of caution,” BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth wrote Saturday in an e-mail. BART has since reinstated the agency’s work on all agreements besides the one that’s the topic of the inspector basic’s report, she stated.

In a response appended to the report, BART stated it had eliminated the supervisor from all initiatives pending additional investigation and brought steps to strengthen its conflict-of-interest insurance policies.

“Management worked with the General Counsel’s office and management is of the opinion that no financial interest was realized by the employee or the firm,” BART wrote within the response.

The supervisor clearly had a job in making a number of contracts with the agency, the inspector basic’s report discovered. What is much less clear is whether or not the supervisor had a monetary curiosity in these contracts. The most compelling proof to that impact is that the supervisor’s partner acquired an annual profit-sharing distribution from the agency, and the agency’s contracts with BART probably contributed to at the very least a few of these earnings, the report discovered.

At the identical time, some case legislation and Fair Political Practices Commission opinions could possibly be interpreted to imply that doesn’t rise to the extent of getting a monetary curiosity within the contracts, the report said. Other case legislation and legal professional basic opinions interpret the time period broadly and state that certainty of monetary acquire isn’t essential to create a battle of curiosity, it famous.

“Interpreting Government Code § 1090 is a complex legal matter that must consider even a remote financial conflict,” Richardson stated in an announcement. “BART is best served by seeking outside counsel on the matter to determine next steps.”

If the supervisor is discovered to have had a monetary curiosity within the contracts, BART ought to void the remaining $27 million in capability on the $40-million contract, in addition to $5.4 million in unpaid invoices on that and one other contract with the agency, the report concluded. The contractor may be required to repay parts of the contract that have been federally funded, in accordance with the report. The Federal Transit Administration has stricter conflict-of-interest guidelines that stretch to fast members of the family of these concerned in awarding or administering contracts, the report famous.

Both the supervisor and the agency didn’t disclose the potential battle of curiosity as required by BART’s worker and contractor codes of conduct, in accordance with the report. The supervisor additionally didn’t disclose the potential battle on annual FPPC varieties, it said. But a few of these necessities weren’t made clear by BART’s personal insurance policies, the report discovered.

“There are inconsistencies in the language in and between BART’s Contractor and Employee Codes of Conduct, and there is a lack of clear guidance and training for employees and a lack of clear guidance regarding conflict-of-interest disclosures for firms submitting contract proposals,” Richardson stated in an announcement.

In its response to the report, the transit company stated it was taking steps to evaluation and replace its insurance policies and procedures to mitigate potential conflicts of curiosity, together with by addressing inconsistent language and requiring staff to bear coaching.

But it didn’t decide to looking for exterior counsel to find out whether or not state legislation was violated and the contract must be voided.

“After an exhaustive review of the situation, management believes all agreements, work plans, and invoicing with this firm are fair and reasonable,” BART wrote in its response.

The Office of the Inspector General disagreed with the reasoning, saying that simply because the agreements have been honest doesn’t imply they aligned with state legislation.

“The penalties for not voiding the contract could be even more punitive for the firm and BART if it is later confirmed that a violation of Government Code § 1090 did indeed occur,” the report said. “We believe it is better to void the contract than to take that risk.”