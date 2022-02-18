Barzal, Dobson Lead Islanders To 4-1 Victory Against Bruins

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal every scored and had an help, serving to the New York Islanders snap a three-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday evening.

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves, Jean-Gabriel Pageau additionally scored, and the Islanders kicked off a two-game homestand with a victory after a disappointing four-game highway journey (1-3-0). Brock Nelson additionally added an empty-net purpose and an help.

Taylor Hall scored the Bruins’ lone purpose and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves, however Boston fell for the fourth time in 5 video games (1-3-1).

Dobson notched the go-ahead purpose when his wrist shot from the purpose banked off the put up, then Ullmark’s leg and into the again of the online at 5:50 of the third interval. Anthony Beauvillier and two Bruins defenders had been stationed on the high of the crease and prevented Ullmark from monitoring the puck. Nelson registered an help on the play.

Barzal prolonged the Islanders’ result in 3-1 by burying a rebound at 13:32 of the third interval. Kieffer Bellows fired a tough and low wrist shot to drive a scramble in entrance that Barzal was in a position to benefit from as he registered his twelfth purpose.

The purpose adopted a powerful Islanders penalty kill after Cal Clutterbuck took an ill-advised offensive zone penalty that might have shifted momentum within the Bruins’ favor.

Boston captain Patrice Bergeron returned to the lineup after lacking three video games with a head harm.

Pageau notched his seventh of the season to even the rating at one 11:30 into the center body. While on the ability play, Barzal drew the eye of the Bruins protection and left a drop go for Dobson, who blasted a slap shot on web. Pageau alertly discovered and buried the unfastened puck.

Following the equalizer, Sorokin made back-to-back saves on Brandon Carlo and Hall to maintain the sport tied at 1.

Hall opened the scoring with a sharp-angled wrist shot at 17:26 of the primary interval. The veteran ahead flew previous Casey Cizikas and squeezed the puck by way of a small opening on the brief aspect to present the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Craig Smith and Mike Reilly assisted.

Nelson capped the scoring with 1:13 left.

INJURIES

Islanders ahead Josh Bailey missed the sport and is taken into account each day with an upper-body harm.

MOVING ON UP

Zdeno Chara skated in his 1,649th profession recreation and is 2 from surpassing Chris Chelios on the NHL’s record for defensemen.

TOP OF THEIR CLASS

The Bruins have 11 first-round draft picks on the present roster: Hall, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Derek Forbert, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar, Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, Urho Vaakanainen, and Jakub Zboril.

BENCH BOSS

Islanders coach Barry Trotz was behind the bench for his 250th recreation with the Islanders. He turned the third coach in franchise historical past to succeed in that milestone, becoming a member of Jack Capuano (483) and Al Arbour (1,500).

UP NEXT:

Bruins: Visit the Ottawa Senators Saturday evening, concluding a four-game highway journey.

Islanders: Host the Montreal Canadiens and interim coach Martin St. Louis on Sunday.

