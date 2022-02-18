Barzal, Dobson Lead Islanders To Victory Against Bruins

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal every scored and had an help, serving to the New York Islanders snap a three-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night time.

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves, Jean-Gabriel Pageau additionally scored, and the Islanders kicked off a two-game homestand with a victory after a disappointing four-game highway journey (1-3-0). Brock Nelson additionally added an empty-net objective and an help.

“It was playoff game for us,” Barzal mentioned. “We knew tonight was huge after dropping one in Buffalo and where we are at in the standings. Obviously, we know who we are chasing. That was a big win for us and felt for the most part we played championship-caliber hockey. …

“We really think that we can pull it together and string some wins together and make a push.”

Taylor Hall scored the Bruins’ lone objective and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves, however Boston fell for the fourth time in 5 video games (1-3-1).

Dobson notched the go-ahead objective when his wrist shot from the purpose banked off the publish, then Ullmark’s leg and into the again of the web at 5:50 of the third interval. Anthony Beauvillier and two Bruins defenders have been stationed on the high of the crease and prevented Ullmark from monitoring the puck. Nelson registered an help on the play.

“That’s the way we need to play in those tight games,” Dobson mentioned. “We’ve got to find a way to get a big goal, then lock it down when we need to. It was a good effort in the third, for sure.”

Barzal prolonged the Islanders’ result in 3-1 by burying a rebound at 13:32 of the third interval. Kieffer Bellows fired a tough and low wrist shot to drive a scramble in entrance that Barzal was in a position to reap the benefits of as he registered his twelfth objective.

The objective adopted a formidable Islanders penalty kill after Cal Clutterbuck took an ill-advised offensive zone penalty that would have shifted momentum within the Bruins’ favor.

“They did all the things they typically do when they are on,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned of the Islanders. “We did have a chance on the power play — it let us down tonight. It would have been a timely goal for us, but it didn’t happen.”

Boston captain Patrice Bergeron returned to the lineup after lacking three video games with a head harm.

Pageau notched his seventh of the season to even the rating at one 11:30 into the center body. While on the facility play, Barzal drew the eye of the Bruins protection and left a drop move for Dobson, who blasted a slap shot on internet. Pageau alertly discovered and buried the free puck.

Following the equalizer, Sorokin made back-to-back saves on Brandon Carlo and Hall to maintain the sport tied at 1.

Hall opened the scoring with a sharp-angled wrist shot at 17:26 of the primary interval. The veteran ahead flew previous Casey Cizikas and squeezed the puck by means of a small opening on the quick aspect to present the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Craig Smith and Mike Reilly assisted.

“I don’t care what their record is, they are such a hard team to play against,” Hall mentioned of the Islanders. “When they are on, when they have four lines going like they did tonight, it’s a tough matchup.”

Nelson capped the scoring with 1:13 left.

“We had some firmness on our forecheck,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz mentioned. “We didn’t give them easy exits, we had good gaps. We forced them to earn every inch on the ice, that’s a good Islanders game from us.”

INJURIES

Islanders ahead Josh Bailey missed the sport and is taken into account everyday with an upper-body harm.

MOVING ON UP

Zdeno Chara skated in his 1,649th profession sport and is 2 from surpassing Chris Chelios on the NHL’s checklist for defensemen.

TOP OF THEIR CLASS

The Bruins have 11 first-round draft picks on the present roster: Hall, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Derek Forbert, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar, Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, Urho Vaakanainen, and Jakub Zboril.

BENCH BOSS

Trotz was behind the bench for his 250th sport with the Islanders. He grew to become the third coach in franchise historical past to succeed in that milestone, becoming a member of Jack Capuano (483) and Al Arbour (1,500).

UP NEXT

Bruins: Visit the Ottawa Senators Saturday night time, concluding a four-game highway journey.

Islanders: Host the Montreal Canadiens and interim coach Martin St. Louis on Sunday.

