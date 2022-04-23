Basketball-AFL switch for Geelong debutant

A basketballer for a lot of his teenage years, Ollie Dempsey returned to footy only some years in the past to play with buddies.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old will make his AFL debut for Geelong in opposition to North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

Dempsey, some extent guard on the basketball courtroom, was picked up by the Cats at No.15 within the 2021 rookie draft after catching their eye enjoying faculty soccer with Melbourne’s Carey Grammar.

“The fact that Ollie is in our squad speaks to how far he’s come in such a short space of time,” Geelong coach Chris Scott stated.

“He was really … a couple of years ago, a basketballer.

“He did not resolve that he wished to play footy till actually not too long ago and was plucked out of, actually, a couple of video games of outdated boys footy.”

Dempsey, who tips the scales at just 70kg, has been selected in the half-forward line in a Geelong side missing star midfielder Patrick Dangerfield (calf) and defender Jack Henry (foot).

He played footy in his early teenage years before switching to basketball.

Dempsey has started the year strongly for the Cats in the VFL, kicking three goals in round one and four goals in round three.

“To use the outdated cliche across the basketball gamers and spatial consciousness, it seems to be like he is picked up what we’re attempting to do actually shortly,” Scott stated.

“He’s carried out nicely at VFL stage. He will develop bodily over time, as all younger gamers do.

“He doesn’t rely on his strength necessarily, he’s a bit more of an elusive player. (He has) good skills for a guy who hasn’t played much footy, and a bit of X-factor about him.”

The Cats have recalled veteran Shaun Higgins in addition to Jake Kolodjashnij as they try to bounce again from a 12-point loss to Hawthorn.

North Melbourne, in the meantime, have regained Cam Zurhaar and Tarryn Thomas and have named a debutant of their very own in 19-year-old ahead Paul Curtis.

The Kangaroos are 1-4 to start the 12 months and are coming off a 68-point Good Friday thrashing by the hands of the Western Bulldogs.