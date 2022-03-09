Bathabile Dlamini guilty of perjury, court rules | News24

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini will likely be sentenced on 1 April after being discovered responsible of perjury on Wednesday.

Dlamini’s authorized group has requested that the courtroom be lenient and challenge her with a wonderful.

Dlamini is not going to be in custody whereas awaiting sentencing as Magistrate Betty Khumalo allowed her to be out on a warning till her subsequent look.

Sentencing in embattled ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury case will likely be handed down on 1 April.

Mitigation for sentencing arguments had been postponed on Wednesday after delays within the begin of proceedings on account of defective recoding units and Dlamini’s authorized representatives failing to return again in time following an adjournment.

Dlamini was discovered responsible of perjury by Magistrate Betty Khumalo for mendacity below oath throughout a 2017 inquiry into the social grants debacle on the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) that noticed thousands and thousands of grant beneficiaries uncertain if they might obtain their cash.

Khumalo discovered that the prosecution had proved its case past an affordable doubt and that the previous minister had lied below oath.

Khumalo discovered that the inquiry did qualify as a proper judicial course of, regardless of Dlamini’s defence group arguing final month that she shouldn’t be discovered responsible of perjury as Section 38 proceedings, such because the Ngoepe Inquiry, weren’t formal judicial ones.

The Justice of the Peace additionally added that: “I am satisfied that the she testified and gave false evidence during the inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court into the 2017.

“All the proof factors to the minister, the accused herein, having at the very least two or three conferences with the work streams at their situations which is able to imply conferences of the work stream or assembly with work streams.

“I am therefore satisfied that the State has succeeded beyond reasonable doubt to prove the case against the accused on the main count.

“The accused is accordingly discovered responsible as charged in respect to the principle depend, the principle charged of perjury,” Khumalo ruled.

She hinted that Dlamini’s refusal to testify in her own case had a negative impact.

“Because the accused is below no obligation to testify doesn’t imply that their selection stay silent has no repercussions connected to that call. The prosecution mentioned the accused’s determination to not testify was as an act of contrition,” said Khumalo.

READ | Bathabile Dlamini’s statements at inquiry don’t meet the definition of perjury, lawyer argues

Dlamini, who had during the almost three-hour-long judgment looked unbothered as she fiddled with her phone, was standing during Khumalo’s findings and looked visibly shocked.

Her legal representative advocate Tshepiso Mphahlane pleaded with the magistrate to be lenient with his client.

Mphahlane said Dlamini was a 59-year-old single mother and had retired from government.

“She is a pensioner and earns R40 000 from her earlier function as a Member of Parliament. While she additionally receives, R70 000 because the ANC Women’s League President, this function will not be a hard and fast time period and her five-year time period is about to return to an finish.”

The State, however, called for a hash sentence, saying: “his matter is about accountability and public servants must conduct themselves with the very best of accountability.”

The matter was postponed to 1 April for sentencing.

Khumalo allowed Dlamini to remain out of custody on a warning, adding that should she fail to appear in court, a warrant of arrest would be issued.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.