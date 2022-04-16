Battered Sea Eagles survive another Titans late show

4 Pines Park: Manly battering ram Haumole Olakau’atu scored two tries, may have bagged a 3rd and produced a number of first rate whacks in defence earlier than succumbing to nasty cramp because the Sea Eagles survived one other Gold Coast fightback.

The Sea Eagles led 24-4 at half-time and regarded able to pile on a cricket rating, particularly with Olakau’atu inflicting all types of issues on the precise edge.

But the Titans, simply as they did seven days earlier in opposition to Parramatta, refused to give up and virtually produced an enormous come-from-behind boilover.

Manly’s 26-18 win was their fourth on the trot, and it’s no coincidence their western Sydney-raised Tongan powerhouse Olakau’atu has hit prime gear over that very same interval.