Battered Sea Eagles survive another Titans late show
4 Pines Park: Manly battering ram Haumole Olakau’atu scored two tries, may have bagged a 3rd and produced a number of first rate whacks in defence earlier than succumbing to nasty cramp because the Sea Eagles survived one other Gold Coast fightback.
The Sea Eagles led 24-4 at half-time and regarded able to pile on a cricket rating, particularly with Olakau’atu inflicting all types of issues on the precise edge.
But the Titans, simply as they did seven days earlier in opposition to Parramatta, refused to give up and virtually produced an enormous come-from-behind boilover.
Manly’s 26-18 win was their fourth on the trot, and it’s no coincidence their western Sydney-raised Tongan powerhouse Olakau’atu has hit prime gear over that very same interval.
Sea Eagles followers can take coronary heart Olakau’atu is producing his barnstorming efforts whereas incomes $500,000 this 12 months, lower than half the quantity the Titans are paying their marquee back-rower David Fifita.
“The last four weeks he [Olakau’atu] has been really dangerous, and he will only get better,” mentioned Manly coach Des Hasler.
Skipper Daly Cherry-Evans added: “We’re starting to build nicely as an edge. It’s awesome to have him next to me. He’ll only get better like Des said, but the standard he has set is pretty good.”
While Olakau’atu made his means from the sphere within the last quarter-hour with cramp, a number of of his teammates fared a little bit worse. Prop Sean Keppie was concussed, together with Tolu Koula; Josh Aloiai picked up a “burner” to his shoulder, however returned within the second half; and Reuben Garrick performed a lot of the sport with a corked quad.
The Sea Eagles have been already with out Tom Trbojevic (knee), Marty Taupau (again), Josh Schuster (ankle) and Morgan Harper (COVID).