Cricket
Batters could decide outcome in this battle between two champion bowling sides
The last time these two sides met, earlier this month, Rashid bagged a duck with the bat and his bowling was largely subtle by Sunrisers as Titans suffered their first – and solely – defeat of the season. Can Sunrisers now do the double over Titans?
While Sunrisers’ batting appears in wholesome form, with the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Abhishek Sharma contributing handsomely, Titans’ has largely revolved round their captain Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. While Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia have utilized ending touches at completely different factors, the general stability of the line-up nonetheless seems shaky, particularly when Pandya is not match sufficient to bowl and when Tewatia, Rashid and Abhinav are Nos. 5, 6 and seven. Titans have additionally had some luck alongside the way in which, however can they discover a means as soon as it runs out?
Considering that each the assaults drip with supreme talent and selection, it’s the batting that might resolve this recreation.
Sunrisers’ premier spinner Washington Sundar has now missed three successive matches with a hand harm. Speaking to Star Sports, the host broadcaster, final week, Hemang Badani, Sunrisers’ fielding coach and expertise scout, hinted that Washington would not be rushed again into motion and that he’ll return solely after he withstands some load throughout apply. Washington educated with the squad on Tuesday, however it stays to be seen whether or not he’s match sufficient to play on Wednesday.
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Hardik Pandya (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 Abhinav Manohar, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Yash Dayal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Kane Williamson (capt), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 J Suchith/Washington Sundar, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Umran Malik, 11 T Natarajan
The pattern dimension is pretty small – 35 runs off 26 balls – however the in-form Rahul Tripathi may very well be Sunrisers’ greatest guess to cope with Rashid. He has struck at almost 135 against the wristspinner whereas being dismissed simply as soon as within the IPL.