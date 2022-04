Batters could decide outcome in this battle between two champion bowling sides

While Sunrisers’ batting appears in wholesome form, with the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram , Nicholas Pooran, and Abhishek Sharma contributing handsomely, Titans’ has largely revolved round their captain Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. While Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia have utilized ending touches at completely different factors, the general stability of the line-up nonetheless seems shaky, particularly when Pandya is not match sufficient to bowl and when Tewatia, Rashid and Abhinav are Nos. 5, 6 and seven. Titans have additionally had some luck alongside the way in which, however can they discover a means as soon as it runs out?