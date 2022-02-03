Battery electric cars climb to 9% of sales, driven by EU targets For immediate release

One in each 11 automobiles bought within the EU final yr was totally electrical as EV gross sales have been boosted by EU CO2 targets for the second yr operating. Battery electrical automobiles had a 9.1% market share, in line with ACEA knowledge for 2021. That’s up from 1.9% in 2019 – earlier than the present EU CO2 requirements, which pushed carmakers to promote them, kicked in. Green group Transport & Environment (T&E) stated that with out bold EU requirements in 2025 and an interim goal in 2027, EV gross sales would lose momentum in Europe for the remainder of the last decade as carmakers prioritise the restoration of combustion engine market-share.

Julia Poliscanova, senior director for automobiles at T&E, stated: “The unprecedented growth is undeniably the result of EU car CO2 targets. For years slow EV sales were wrongly blamed on consumers, but now we know that when carmakers bring the models, demand follows. But the regulation takes the pressure off manufacturers this year, so we might see a revival of polluting fossil fuel car sales already. CO2 standards need to be more ambitious and more regular to stop EV sales being relegated to the slow lane.”

The market-share of plug-ins was 18.0% in 2021 – with battery electrical automobiles at 9.1% and plug-in hybrid automobile gross sales at 8.9%. Their mixed gross sales share has multiplied by six since 2019 within the EU27 due to the EU automotive CO2 requirements. The subsequent EU targets for carmakers, in 2025, are so weak they are going to be realised two years earlier, T&E evaluation exhibits. Without setting extra bold carmaker targets from 2025 onwards – together with an intermediate objective in 2027 and an 80% automotive CO2 reduce in 2030 in comparison with at the moment – it is going to be very exhausting for member states to succeed in their proposed nationwide local weather targets by 2030. EV gross sales grew sooner in Central and Eastern Europe (+71%) than within the EU14 (+67%) final yr.[1]

The largest BEV markets stay Germany (356,000 items), France (162,000) and Italy (67,000) however, by way of gross sales share, the Netherlands leads with 20%, adopted by Sweden (19%) and Austria (14%). BEV gross sales surged quickest in Greece with a 220% enhance in 2021. Fake ‘electric’ plug-in hybrids – which, when not charged, can really pollute greater than fossil gasoline engines – nonetheless dominate EV gross sales in lots of massive markets: Belgium (68% PHEV share of EV gross sales), Spain (65%). EU lawmakers have the chance this yr to shut loopholes within the automotive CO2 regulation that promote gross sales of PHEVs and SUVs by giving carmakers simpler targets in the event that they promote heavier automobiles. Julia Poliscanova stated: “EV growth is actually higher in places like Croatia, Lithuania and Bulgaria than in Western Europe. But the switch won’t happen fast enough on its own. The second wave of car regulations being designed now should require the auto industry to mass produce and sell more, cheaper zero-emission models while the new EU infrastructure law should guarantee a faster and better roll-out of charging to keep pace.”

The diesel market reached a brand new low with solely 20% of automobiles gross sales within the EU final yr and can hold falling and be overtaken by BEV gross sales in 2022. Hybrids have been 19.6% of gross sales whereas different different powertrains [2] account for a negligible share of the market (2.8%) with a major lower in gross sales of CNG automobiles (-21%).

[1] Central and Eastern Europe refers to whole gross sales in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. EU 14 refers back to the western European nations which have been members of the bloc earlier than 2004 (besides the UK).

[2] Includes CNG, LPG, ethanol (E85) and different fuels (non-electrified automobiles).

