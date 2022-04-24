Sports
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar turns 49 | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: April 24 may be thought of a historic day on this planet of cricket, because it marks the birthday of batting legend,Sachin Tendulkar.
The Maharashtra-born participant, who turned 49 on Sunday, made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, on the age of 16. In the identical yr, on December 18, he performed his first ODI match.
The legendary batter has essentially the most variety of runs within the longest format of the sport, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way in which, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, essentially the most by any participant.
Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created quite a few information within the ODI format as nicely. He stands on the high of the checklist of most runs in ODIs, with a complete of 18,426 runs, together with 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.
During his lengthy profession, the previous batter represented India in six World Cups. He was additionally part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.
He has additionally achieved a historic milestone of scoring 100 worldwide tons and holds the report for registering essentially the most centuries in Tests and ODIs. He was additionally the primary batsman to attain a double ton within the 50-over format.
Sachin was final seen enjoying in Road Safety World Series in 2021, the place he led India Legends to the title. Currently, he’s the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.
