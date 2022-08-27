Batting might makes Sri Lanka marginal favourites in contest of equals

Big image

It’s a really 2022 factor to say, however it’s doable that Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are fairly evenly matched sides.

Hear me out.

Of the 2 sides, Afghanistan are likely to play weaker groups, after all, however since 2020, they’ve gained a T20I sequence in opposition to Ireland, gained two in opposition to Zimbabwe, and drawn one in opposition to Bangladesh.

By comparability, Sri Lanka have gained only one T20I sequence since 2020. This was in opposition to India. That sounds spectacular. Until you bear in mind this was the sequence through which an already depleted India group (their Test aspect was on tour on another continent, enjoying England) trounced Sri Lanka within the first match, earlier than no fewer than seven of their gamers contracted Covid-19, and so they barely managed to place an XI on the sector, packing the aspect out with bowlers, together with web bowlers.

Sri Lanka could also be a resurgent group on the entire. They have gotten one thing cooking on the Test entrance. Their ODI kind hasn’t been horrible recently. But in T20Is? There are some stars within the group now, however definitely no constant outcomes. They have gained simply two of the final 11 T20Is they’ve performed.

This is one other alternative for Afghanistan to point out they should play harder opposition extra typically. And Sri Lanka to point out that whereas they wrestle in opposition to the highest groups, they will nonetheless beat the edges they’ve traditionally dominated.

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, nonetheless a spin duo to reckon with•AFP/Getty Images

Form information

Sri Lanka WLLLL (final 5 accomplished T20Is, most up-to-date first)

Afghanistan LWWLL

In the highlight

Dasun Shanaka‘s final T20I innings was primarily a miracle. At one stage within the third T20I in opposition to Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka wanted 59 runs from 18 balls, with solely 4 wickets in hand. Shanaka took the aspect residence in a hail of sixes, making 54 not out off 25 balls. Although his ODI kind has been modest, Shanaka’s T20I kind has been wonderful this 12 months – he is hit 302 runs at a strike fee of 145, throughout 11 innings. Sri Lanka have been discovered wanting for death-overs fireworks for years now. They want Shanaka to hold his 2022 kind by way of.

Mohammad Nabi, has not had a lot T20I enjoyable with the bat lately. In the current sequence in opposition to Ireland, he was out 5 occasions and made a prime rating of 9. But then that is only one sequence (he’d had good batting outings in opposition to Zimbabwe earlier within the 12 months). And his bowling continues to be efficient, significantly on the sorts of pitches the UAE is more likely to throw up, and with which he’s acquainted. Afghanistan’s captain,, has not had a lot T20I enjoyable with the bat lately. In the current sequence in opposition to Ireland, he was out 5 occasions and made a prime rating of 9. But then that is only one sequence (he’d had good batting outings in opposition to Zimbabwe earlier within the 12 months). And his bowling continues to be efficient, significantly on the sorts of pitches the UAE is more likely to throw up, and with which he’s acquainted.

Pitch and situations

Conditions have been sizzling and dry in Dubai, with the enjoying floor coated for big components of the day. With coaching completely held on the ICC Academy close by, curators have had sufficient time to water the floor and guarantee moisture content material is maintained. On every of the final 4 evenings, there hasn’t been a lot dew at evening. This is one thing groups will gladly welcome as a result of it can minimise the toss benefit. It can even make for an excellent contest between bat and ball.

Team information

Sri Lanka (doable): 1 Kusal Mendis (wk), 2 Danushka Gunathilaka, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Dhananjaya de Silva/Ashen Bandara, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Dilshan Madushanka

Dushmantha Chameera shall be missed, his presence might have made Sri Lanka the favourites•BCCI

If the pitch is popping, Afghanistan might stack their aspect with spinners. Between Rashid, Mujeeb, left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad , and Nabi’s darts, they might have loads of slow-bowling choices.

Afghanistan (doable): 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Ibrahim Zadran, 4 Najibullah Zadran, 5 Mohammad Nabi (capt), 6 Samiullah Shinwari, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Karim Janat, 9 Naveen-ul-Haq, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Noor Ahmad

Stats and trivia

Incredibly, these groups have solely performed one T20I in opposition to one another, within the 2016 World Cup. Sri Lanka gained that match with seven balls to spare.

Nabi has performed extra T20Is within the UAE than wherever else, with 35 appearances. His stats on each fronts are spectacular. He’s made 593 runs right here, hanging at 138. And he is taken 31 wickets, with an financial system fee of seven.09.

Shanaka’s 2022 kind is a large enchancment on earlier years. He’s not solely by no means hit greater than 224 runs in different years (he has 308 to date this 12 months), he’d additionally not struck at greater than 135 in any 12 months through which he’d hit greater than ten runs.

Quotes

“We’re hoping to use a familiar combination. We’ll have two main fast bowlers, and an allrounder in Chamika Karunaratne. And we might have a left-armer too.”

Sri Lanka captain Shanaka on the seam assault’s seemingly make-up.