Battle against bats of Barrackpore

The tiny type of a desmodus rotundus or widespread vampire bat. Photo by Jerome Foster. –

Less than one per cent of Trinidad and Tobago’s bat inhabitants has rabies.

Of the 68 species of bats within the nation solely two species, each vampire bats – the bovine-loving “Desmodus rotundus” and the white-winged “Diaemus youngi” that feeds on birds – can transmit rabies.

Even with that small proportion, the Desmodus rotundus or widespread vampire bats have been inflicting havoc within the district of Barrackpore in southern Trinidad over the previous two months, killing about 29 heads of cattle and two sheep.

Cattle and poultry farmer Seetal Persad, 61, misplaced a male calf and a cow to the illness, leaving him with 9 cows.

He informed Sunday Newsday his mother and father used to take care of cattle and he continued their custom. Growing up he would see drops of blood on the animals’ shoulders and knew bats bit them however nothing ever occurred to them. In his 50 years of elevating cattle, he by no means knew rabies was so harmful.

He recalled originally of March considered one of his calves began dripping saliva from its nostril and mouth, stopped ingesting milk or consuming, began drifting when it tried to stroll, and ultimately couldn’t stand anymore.

By the time it died, a second animal had related circumstances and he referred to as the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries for assist. Members of the Anti-Rabies Unit visited with a veterinarian who believed the animal had rabies.

Dr Janine Seetahal extracting a vampire bat from a internet. Photo by Jerome Foster. –

They requested permission to euthanise and take a look at the animal which confirmed it had rabies and vaccinated his remaining cattle.

“Seeing what the first one went through was really heartbreaking. To see him lie down on the ground, he couldn’t eat even as I tried to feed him. And seeing that I was in direct contact with him and I didn’t use a glove, my wife and I had to get the rabies vaccines.”

He mentioned his household loves animals. In addition, it was a giant dedication and plenty of work to take care of them within the solar or rain and to make sure their security throughout floods so it was troublesome to lose them.

“I was thankful for the information the doctor gave us to go and get the vaccine because I never knew the vaccines were available for humans too. Because they said the same way there’s no cure for the cow if they get bitten before vaccination, there’s no cure for a human once you start showing symptoms.”

Cattle farmer Ramesh Rampersad had 13 heads of cattle earlier than three died from rabies.

A suspected bat roost at a farm in Barrackpore. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

He mentioned at some point the cattle have been operating round and consuming simply wonderful, the subsequent day a cow began drifting and on the third day it died. Three days later, his prized breeding bull additionally died.

He defined officers from the ministry visited for a scheduled vaccination of his cattle. When they noticed the animal, they didn’t vaccinate it however referred to as a veterinarian who mentioned the animal had rabies. They instantly made an appointment for him to go to the well being centre and get vaccinated as nicely.

The officers referred to as to observe up on the well being of the animal and he knowledgeable them it died. Eventually, he misplaced three animals price about $25,000.

Rampersad mentioned he used to thoughts sheep, goats, geese, and cattle however has been minding cattle completely for the previous 11 years. He bought the milk in addition to vegatables and fruits from his backyard to earn a dwelling.

“I have always been in farming and this is the first time I come across anything like this. I never vaccinate my cattle because I never come across this rabies. It’s discouraging. This is my livelihood.”

He believed greater than 27 animals within the space died from rabies and initially, most farmers didn’t know why.

He mentioned he would love the ministry to check out and management the bat inhabitants extra typically so he and the opposite farmers within the space may really feel higher about their animals’ security.

What to do if bitten by a vampire bat

Dr Janine Seetahal veterinary officer of the Animal Production and Health unit on the Ministry of Agriculture and performing head of the Anti-Rabies Unit emphasised that not all bats have been vampire bats, and never all vampire bats had rabies.

Barrackpore cattle farmer Seethal Persad wiht considered one of his beloved cows at his Barrackpore farm on Wednesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

“You cannot get rabies just from seeing or being in the same area as a bat. So bats flying around outside your house pose no threat to you, in fact, they may be saving you from other diseases such as dengue, Zika or chikungunya on account of the large amounts of mosquitoes they consume on a nightly basis.”

She defined there have been two types of rabies, livid and paralytic, which differed within the major approach the illness manifested. Furious or basic rabies circulated within the canine inhabitants and is manifested as aggression or hyperactivity. It isn’t the type of rabies normally seen in TT.

Paralytic rabies is present in vampire bats. Infected cattle cross little or no urine or faeces, salivate excessively and can present indicators of weak point or incoordination progressing to paralysis earlier than dying by day 5 of the illness. Sheep and goats might present aggression, circling or head urgent earlier than changing into paralysed and dying.

In the Nineteen Twenties paralytic rabies was a thriller. People didn’t know what was taking place within the animal inhabitants as a result of nobody knew about bat-transmitted rabies.

It crossed over into the human inhabitants in 1929 and by the Nineteen Thirties, TT had one of many largest paralytic rabies outbreaks on this planet.

“In the Nineteen Thirties, near 100 human and hundreds of livestock rabies circumstances have been seen in a big multispecies rabies outbreak in Trinidad. When they went again to the data they realised folks had a historical past of being bitten by bats.

“So during this outbreak, Dr Joseph Pawan isolated the virus from the brain of an abnormally behaving bat which was the first time that rabies transmitted by bats was recognised anywhere.”

In the final 50 years, there have been 5 main rabies outbreaks within the livestock inhabitants in 1974, 1997–1998, 2000, 2010 and 2012–2013, with the best annual case quantity occurring in 1997 with 56 circumstances.

The final case of paralytic rabies in a human was in 1937.

Seetahal defined {that a} rabid bat normally had problem transferring however some bats had and will transmit the virus though they weren’t symptomatic. Also, bats may transmit the virus earlier than they present signs.

“Bats are shy and delicate however they’re wild animals so in the event that they see you, they get scared and fly away. If that intuition isn’t kicking in and you’ll be able to method a bat, that you must be cautious.

Dr Janine Seetahal, veterinary officer, Animal Production and Health and performing head of the Anti-Rabies Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture. Photo by Alicia Bonterre. –

“They are cute so I understand why someone may want to pet a bat but if a bat is lying on the ground or has settled low on a wall, something may be wrong with it. It could just be hurt or it could have rabies. Do not touch the bat or try to handle it with bare hands.”

Vampire bats have small our bodies that would match into the palm. They have small noses, flat faces, lengthy thumbs, can soar, stroll, creep, and are very agile. Instead of enormous canines, they’ve distinct entrance incisors which they use to scoop out a small piece of flesh from which they lap blood. A groove on the lip channels the blood into the mouth.

“If you assume your pet has been bitten by a bat or has been discovered with a bat in its mouth instantly contact your veterinarian, rabies vaccination could also be obligatory.

“If you are bitten by a bat, immediately wash and flush the wound thoroughly with soap and water for at least 15 minutes. Apply a disinfectant such as isopropyl alcohol or povidone-iodine to the wound and surrounding tissue and then immediately seek medical attention. You would need to be vaccinated against rabies to prevent the disease in the event that the bat was rabid. It is important to complete the treatment in order to prevent rabies.”

Vampire bats stay solely within the Americas with TT and Margarita being the one islands within the Caribbean which have them. And they normally stay within the forests in hole bushes and caves.

Seetahal mentioned with deforestation and other people chopping down their habitat to construct houses, the bats tailored to stay in darkish man-made constructions together with tunnels, drains, and culverts.

Anti-Rabies Unit staff Angela Martinez, left, and Robert Griffith administer a vaccine shot to cow in Barrackpore on Wednesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

“They have been right here earlier than we have been right here. Previously they might have lived on indigenous wildlife like quenk and agouti. Their inhabitants expanded when the colonisers got here and introduced home livestock they usually had this simple supply of meals. It was like a feast for them and in response, their numbers multiplied.

“If the livestock industry goes down and the number of bats stays steady, they will have to look for something else to feed on and they will feed on other sources including horses and people. Livestock is a buffer for us really.”

One subject officer mentioned they solely used to vaccinate cattle in opposition to rabies however, over the previous decade or so, because the variety of cattle dwindled, they’ve been vaccinating sheep and goats as they too are actually being bitten.

The latest spike in rabies circumstances occurred in February in Barrackpore.

The Anti-Rabies Unit officers went into the world the place the primary case was recognized and plotted a radius utilizing the vampire bats’ regular flight patterns. They have been vaccinating livestock that has not been vaccinated or is due for a booster.

“The ministry responds to farmer requests for vaccination because it’s the easiest way to do it with our limited staff. So there are a lot of animals that have not been vaccinated.”

In response to the most recent circumstances in Barrackpore as much as March 31, 1,881 animals have been vaccinated together with 786 cattle, 659 sheep, 403 goats, and 33 buffalo.

Seetahal mentioned vampire bats are on the vermin record so they’re beneath inhabitants management. Officers would catch the bats, put poison on their our bodies and launch them. The bats would go to their roosts the place they might groom one another and “treat” 20 to 40 different vampire bats.

“In my view, each creature has its objective. Nobody ought to go on the market to remove something God made. The excessive numbers of vampire bats which have established themselves are as a result of people got here and introduced further prey, throwing off the ecological steadiness. So it’s a matter of controlling the inhabitants.

“In truth, scientists are actually discovering out the saliva of the Desmodus rotundus might maintain the important thing to more practical medical remedies for stroke victims and cardiac sufferers.

“It has potent anticoagulants and vasodilatory components in its venom which are found to be suitable drug candidates for the treatment of strokes, hypertension and heart failure. So who knows one day a vampire bat may save your life.”