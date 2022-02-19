Battle rages for control of Spain’s right-wing Popular Party

The disaster inside Spain’s essential opposition celebration erupted on Thursday when

the pinnacle of the Madrid area, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, publicly accused the

nationwide management of resorting to soiled tips to do away with her.

“It is very painful when the leaders of your own party, rather than backing

you, are the ones trying to destroy you,” retorted the telegenic 43-year-old.

She was referring to allegations revealed in El Mundo and El Confidencial

saying the celebration management had paid a personal investigator to search out out whether or not her brother pocketed practically €300,000 in fee for face masks contracts awarded by her regional authorities.

The story was extensively believed to have been leaked by Diaz Ayuso’s entourage.

“It won’t ever be possible to prove I helped my brother in any way,” she stated on COPE radio the place she and celebration chief Pablo Casado laid out their

grievances – individually – on Friday.

READ ALSO: Why is Spain’s right-wing PP accusing their own leader in Madrid of corruption?

Earlier, Casado informed COPE he had been asking her for months for clarification on the matter, however had acquired no reply.

“The commission was €283,000, which is a sufficiently large

amount to make you think there has been some sort of influence peddling,” he

argued.

‘Lady Liberty’, Casado’s nemesis

Diaz Ayuso is at present Spain’s hottest politician after capitalising on the widespread pandemic fatigue by permitting Madrid’s bars and eating places a degree of freedom to function not seen anyplace else within the nation.

Dubbed “Lady Liberty” by Britain’s Economist journal, she nearly gained an

absolute majority in final May’s regional elections – a uncommon feat inside Spain’s more and more fragmented political panorama.

Casado, then again, is haunted by the rise of the far-right Vox and

by the seemingly unshakable stability of Pedro Sánchez’s left-wing coalition authorities, which solely holds a minority in parliament.

It was his concept to name snap elections in Castilla y León final Sunday to extend the celebration’s maintain in a area the place it has dominated for 35 years. But the plan backfired, leaving the celebration as soon as once more unable to control alone.

READ ALSO: Why elections in little-known Castilla y León really matter for Spain’s future

And the celebration additionally had egg on its face after one in every of its deputies miscast his vote final month, permitting Sánchez’s authorities to push via a controversial labour reform rejected by the best – with the measure passing because of that single vote.

“Ayuso’s bombshell has gone off at Pablo Casado’s weakest moment,” Cristina

Monge, a political scientist from Zaragoza University, informed AFP, describing the conflict as “a fight to the death”.

“It’s one thing to have an internal dispute at a party congress. But this is a fight to the death in public, and that is what makes it especially vicious,” she stated.

Co-existence inconceivable

For now, the PP has opened a proper investigation into Díaz Ayuso for “making very serious, almost criminal, accusations against the Partido Popular’s leader”.

The alleged espionage has alarmed different senior celebration figures such because the Galician regional chief Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who stated it will be “unheard

of and unforgivable” to have spied on a celebration colleague.

The concept that Díaz Ayuso may very well be a greater guess than Casado within the subsequent basic elections – that are set to happen by early 2024 on the newest – has been on the desk for months, and could be settled as soon as and for all within the coming weeks.

“Both can’t survive, that would be impossible. The question is whether one

of them will survive, or whether it will be the end of both of them,” stated Monge.

“There are still many things that remain unclear, this is only the start of a crisis which will run for a very long time.”