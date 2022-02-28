Battle rages for strategic bridge in southern Ukraine after days of fighting

The sound of shelling impacts hit round Kherson, north of the Crimean Peninsula, may very well be heard from 8 a.m. native time (1 a.m. ET), and by 11 a.m. (4 a.m. ET) the bridge was enveloped in smoke as grass round it had caught hearth.

Shelling continued backwards and forwards, and thru the smoke CNN might see what gave the impression to be armored automobiles on the bridge transferring in direction of the Ukrainian facet, though it was not potential to substantiate who they belong to.

In the close by metropolis of Nikolayev, warning photographs have been fired within the air on a number of events after a warning for folks to remain indoors. The bridge to enter town has been raised for the primary time in additional than a decade, locals mentioned.

When a CNN workforce arrived in Kherson on Thursday evening, Russian tanks have been within the streets and jets have been flying low overhead, terrifying residents.