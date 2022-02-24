Battle underway for airbase on Kyiv outskirts

Russian and Ukrainian forces had been on Thursday battling for an airbase on the northern outskirts of Kyiv after dozens of assault helicopters swooped south from Belarus in the direction of the capital.

Russian airborne troops seized management of the Gostomel airfield, however Ukraine’s chief President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that they’d be encircled and crushed.

“The enemy paratroopers in Gostomel have been blocked, and troops have received an order to destroy them,” Zelensky stated, in a video handle.

Earlier AFP reporters had seen helicopters flying low over the town from the north and Ukraine’s commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny, had confirmed: “Fighting is underway for Gostomel airfield.”

The Gostomel airfield, which is alongside the Antonov airport, is straight away on the northern fringe of Kiev, and the preventing there’s the closest that Russian forces had obtained to the Ukrainian capital on the primary day of their invasion.

Lyudmila Klimova, a 58-year-old who lives close by, stated: “The base is smoking over there, it was bombed, our houses are nearby. We don’t know where to run, my parents are here, my sister.

“Russian troops are there, a friend of mine lives there, and the Russians have already approached his mother with a machine gun.”

Alexander Kovtonenko, a 30-year-old civilian additionally residing close by, stated that two fighter jets had fired missiles at Ukrainian floor models because the assault obtained underway.

“Then there was shooting, it lasted three hours,” he instructed AFP. “Then three more jets flew in and they started shooting again.”

Smoke was rising from the scene and social media photographs appeared to point out an assault by helicopter-borne troops. CNN confirmed footage of Russian troops on the airport and a reporter stated he had spoken to them.

Earlier, Ukrainian border guards had confirmed that Russian floor forces outfitted with tanks had additionally crossed south over the Belarus-Ukraine border into the Kyiv administrative area, headed in the direction of the capital.

The most important Russian advance on the primary day of the operation additionally got here from the occupied area of Crimea, from the place armoured columns pressed shortly in the direction of the southern metropolis of Kherson.

The Kherson regional authorities stated 13 civilians had been killed, together with two youngsters, and 9 Ukrainian troopers have died through the preventing within the space.

