BattRE Signs Up With Bounce Infinity For Battery Swapping Solutions

Bounce Infinity, India’s largest battery swapping community has roped in BattRE, a Jaipur-based EV producer to make use of its battery swapping community. With this partnership, BattRE electrical two-wheeler clients can depend on the huge community of battery swapping stations which Bounce might be organising. In the primary section of operations, Bounce might be deploying at the very least 300 battery swapping stations in each prime metropolis. The good swap stations are designed to be compact, user-friendly and extremely accessible, making the community accessible to shoppers on the identical scale and comfort as standard re-fuelling stations.

Bounce Battery Swapping Stations supply simple, fast and handy swapping options, which may be in comparison with standard gas refill stations.

The Bounce battery swapping construction is a pod-like automated unit that homes a number of batteries and retains them charged and prepared to be used. These swapping stations might be arrange throughout distinguished areas together with residential societies, key parking areas, gas bunks, malls, company places of work, gas stations, kirana shops, and many others. Consumers searching for swapping battery for his or her electrical scooters can seek for the closest swapping location n the designated app and each swap takes not more than 1-2 minutes, addressing vary nervousness.

Commenting on the partnership, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, stated, “This partnership is a step forward in our goal of building smart electric solutions for India. We have doubled-down on our efforts to transform mobility with advanced technologies and services that ties-up with our mission of “entry to mobility” for all. We are pleased to welcome BattRE to our smart network of battery swapping solutions, and we are confident that we have an alliance of strong partnership to push forward into our next phase of long-term growth.”

Commenting on the partnership, Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder, BattRE, stated, “Initial buying cost of electric vehicles is high and is currently not driven by use cases. I believe battery swapping infrastructure and BaaS (Battery as a Service) will be useful not just for personal use but will act as an important support system for commercial use cases. BattRE’s 380 plus strong dealership network and Bounce’s charging infrastructure will prove to be a fruitful synergy for both the companies and bring forth the best value propositions for the customer”.

Bounce Infinity swapping stations are designed to help various automobile segments, manufacturers and fashions. The community is future-proof, technology-enhanced, with every battery being GPS-enabled and accessible to lakhs of shoppers. According to the corporate, it’s constructing a strong swapping infrastructure to help over 10 lakh electrical scooters in India.

