Baxter’s Soweto Derby record remains intact as Chiefs complete league double over Pirates | Sport

Reeve Frosler celebrates his objective together with his Kaizer Chiefs team-mates through the DStv Premiership Soweto Derby match at Orlando Stadium. (Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter saved his undefeated league report towards Orlando Pirates intact as his expenses clinched a 2-1 Soweto Derby victory at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

As it occurred | Orlando Pirates 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Reeve Frosler opened the scoring with an excellent strike within the first-half, earlier than Kwame Peprah nudged within the equaliser from shut vary early within the second stanza.

However, a Keagan Dolly nook discovered the pinnacle of the lanky Eric Mathoho to make sure Baxter and his expenses declare a league double over their fierce rivals.

The win strikes Chiefs three factors forward of Pirates into second place within the league standings, however nonetheless a mammoth 16 factors behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Baxter report

In his first three-year spell at Chiefs, Baxter confronted off towards Pirates six instances, profitable twice and drawing 4 matches.

His second spell kicked off in May final yr after Chiefs sacked Gavin Hunt and in August, Baxter clinched the Carling Black Label Cup towards Pirates in a penalty shootout.

When November got here round, a Keagan Dolly brace ensured bragging rights for the Glamour Boys in 2-1 Premiership victory.

Stuart Baxter’s league Soweto Derby report: 2012/13 season Orlando Pirates 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Orlando Pirates 2013/14 season Orlando Pirates 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orlando Pirates 2014/15 season Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs 2021/22 season Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

‘Soweto bragging rights for Chiefs’

After a comparatively cagey opening between the rivals, Amakhosi took the lead within the 18th minute after a affected person build-up; Bernard Parker teed up Frosler, who unleashed a spectacular right-footed strike from exterior the field.

Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane did get a hand to the trouble however might solely see the ball thundered into the again of the web.

The dwelling facet nearly instantly discovered the equaliser when Ghanaian ahead Peprah received on the top of a Thembinkosi Lorch however steered his effort simply huge.

Chiefs suffered a setback simply earlier than the halftime break when Khama Billiat was compelled to go away the sector with a hamstring damage to get replaced by Kearyn Baccus.

After the interval, the Buccaneers got here out with extra attacking verve and had been rewarded within the 54th minute when Peprah tapped in from Thabang Monare’s low cross after a swift counterattack.

The recreation was there for the taking for both facet, however few possibilities got here as Keagan Dolly had Mpontshane scrambling to make a save after a cross-cum-shot.

The winner got here with 9 minutes remaining when Mathoho attacked the close to submit from a Dolly nook and powered a header into the again of the web.

Pirates threw every part ahead within the closing phases and got here near strolling away with a share of the spoils.

Defender Olisa Ndah noticed his header hit the submit whereas Chiefs ‘keeper Brandon Peterson produced a surprising save deep into stoppage time to disclaim substitute Terrence Dzvukamanja.

In the top, Amakhosi clung for max factors and made it a league double over their fierce rivals and claimed the bragging rights.