Bay Area woman admits she lived with her dead mother’s body for over a year, police say

A girl continued to dwell together with her mom in Petaluma after she died over a 12 months in the past and didn’t inform anybody, in response to police.

The Petaluma Police Department stated it discovered the mom’s decomposing physique on Tuesday whereas performing a welfare verify. Neighbors have been involved after they had not seen their neighbor for a number of weeks. There have been roughly 20-30 packages stacked on the entrance porch of the house and nobody answered the door when neighbors knocked, in response to police.

Neighbors referred to as police to verify on the lady. On Tuesday, when officer arrived, nobody answered the door. Officers then entered the house and located a girl’s useless physique in the lounge, in response to Lt. Jeremy Walsh.

A second girl, who claimed to be the useless girl’s daughter, was present in a bed room. She cooperated with police and stated her mom died of pure causes in April 2021, police stated. The youthful girl was transported to an area hospital for medical analysis and therapy, in response to authorities.

Given the advance phases of decomposition, authorities stated it appeared that the older girl had been useless for greater than a 12 months. Her physique was taken by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office. Investigators categorised the case as an unattended dying, that means the physique was not discovered for a time period after the individual died, and searched the house because of the suspicious nature of the dying, Walsh stated.

The dwelling was deemed uninhabitable and red-tagged by code enforcement officers, however police stated there have been no different suspects or security considerations for the neighborhood.

The names of the 2 ladies have been not launched.