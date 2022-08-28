Bayern held by Gladbach but remain top

Champions Bayern Munich have salvaged a late 1-1 draw in opposition to Borussia Monchengladbach to stay prime of the Bundesliga – however solely on on purpose distinction over their subsequent opponents Union Berlin.

Germany winger Leroy Sane fired an 83rd-minute equaliser into the underside left nook in Saturday’s late match after Sadio Mane had two first-half objectives disallowed for offside.

Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer additionally annoyed Bayern with 19 saves, the largest quantity since information gathering began, in line with statisticians Opta.

Gladbach had taken the lead within the forty third in opposition to the movement of play from Marcus Thuram after a horrible blunder from Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano, who had additionally seemed dangerous of their 5-0 German Cup meltdown 10 months in the past in opposition to Gladbach.

Bayern dropped their first factors of the season forward of their journey subsequent Saturday to Union who celebrated their greatest Bundesliga victory – 6-1 at Schalke – earlier on Saturday and at the moment are degree with the champions on 10 factors.

One level again are Hoffenheim, Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund, who returned to successful methods after their surprising meltdown in a 3-2 loss to Werder Bremen final week.

Dortmund had a 1-0 win at lowly Hertha Berlin, due to the primary purpose by new signing Anthony Modeste.

Modeste, signed after Sebastien Haller grew to become sidelined indefinitely with testicular most cancers, headed Dortmund’s winner within the thirty second minute after which celebrated with coach Edin Terzic “because he has always backed me.”

“We had so many chances and in the end are happy to have won after what happened last week,” he added.

Elsewhere, nine-man Bayer Leverkusen bought their first factors of the season 3-0 in Mainz, RB Leipzig earned a maiden victory 2-0 in opposition to Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim beat Augsburg 1-0.