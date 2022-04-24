Sports
Bayern Munich Beat Borussia Dortmund To Win 10th Consecutive Bundesliga Title | Football News
Bayern Munich received their tenth consecutive league title.© AFP
Bayern Munich had been topped Bundesliga champions for the tenth consecutive season on Saturday after a 3-1 house win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala scored as Bayern opened up an unassailable 12-point lead over Dortmund with three matches remaining.
