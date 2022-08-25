Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League, Liverpool face Ajax | Football News – Times of India

Bring it on! 👊#UCL || #UCLdraw https://t.co/z9IBs4zdUA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 1661447031000

ISTANBUL: Bayern Munich have been positioned in the identical part as Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona in Thursday’s draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage in Istanbul, whereas Erling Haaland will face his former membership as Manchester City have been paired with Borussia Dortmund.Bayern and Barcelona may even come up towards Inter Milan in Group C, which is accomplished by the Czech champions Viktoria Plzen.Bayern beat Barcelona 8-2 in a one-off quarter-final in Lisbon in 2020, whereas the Catalans additionally misplaced 3-0 twice to the Germans final season as they have been eradicated within the group stage.

Lewandowski, 34, signed for Barcelona through the shut season for a payment that would attain 50 million euros ($49.9m) after scoring 344 objectives in eight years at Bayern.

Haaland left Dortmund for Premier League champions City within the shut season. Those sides may even face Sevilla and Danish champions FC Copenhagen in Group G.

Last season’s overwhelmed finalists Liverpool will play Ajax , Napoli and Rangers in Group A, whereas reigning champions Real Madrid will face Celtic in addition to RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain — who once more begin among the many favourites to win a trophy that has continued to flee them because the Qatari takeover of greater than a decade in the past — will meet Juventus in addition to Benfica and Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa in Group H.

Chelsea, winners in 2021, will tackle Serie A champions AC Milan in addition to Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb in Group E, whereas Tottenham Hotspur will face final season’s Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt together with Sporting Lisbon and Marseille in Group D.

Porto and Atletico Madrid meet for the second season operating in Group B, which additionally featured Bayer Leverkusen and Belgian champions Club Brugge.

This season’s group stage will start with the primary spherical of video games on September 6 and seven.

All six matchdays shall be performed within the area of 9 weeks, ending on November 1 and a pair of, with UEFA needing to finish the group stage earlier than the World Cup begins on November 20.