BBC accused of making ‘woke cuts’ to classic comedies

The BBC has been accused of quietly making “woke cuts” to its archives of traditional comedies, eradicating politically incorrect or racist jokes.

The broadcaster has admitted to creating the adjustments, after they have been found by an nameless Radio 4 Extra listener, The Times reported.

Labelling them “woke cuts”, the listener recognized edits that had been remodeled a number of years to previous episodes of reveals together with Dad’s Army, Steptoe and Son and I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again, in addition to Lines From My Grandfather’s Forehead and Much Binding within the Marsh.

I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again, a sketch present starring John Cleese, had references to disgraced stars Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris eliminated, whereas one skit had a joke about scantily clad ladies in Top of the Pops minimize.

In the original broadcast, Cleese, impersonating a BBC spokesman, mentioned, “We have noticed that it is possible to see right up to the girls’ knickers, owing to the shortness of their miniskirts, so we’ve asked the girls to drop them.”

The use of the n-word was faraway from a 1972 episode of Lines From My Grandfather’s Forehead, a sketch present by Ronnie Barker, whereas a line containing racial stereotyping was faraway from a 1974 Dad’s Army episode, in accordance to the report.

Meanwhile, a 1971 episode of Steptoe and Son was edited to take away the road, “You’re carrying on like some poofy Victorian poet.”

In a press release, a BBC spokesman mentioned, “Listeners enjoy a huge number of old comedies from the archives on 4 Extra and on occasion we edit some episodes so they’re suitable for broadcast today, including removing racially offensive language and stereotypes from decades ago, as the vast majority of our audience would expect.”

The BBC has additionally been eradicating or modifying episodes of previous TV reveals deemed controversial by fashionable requirements.

Scottish comedy sequence Chewin’ The Fat, which aired from 1999 to 2002, has been re-edited for repeat broadcasts, one of many present’s stars Karen Dunbar revealed on the Cultural Coven podcast.

“The BBC review every repeat that goes out and will take out the bits that aren’t acceptable today,” she mentioned.

Last 12 months, the broadcaster removed episodes of Little Britain and Fawlty Towers from its streaming providers over racism fears.

Fawlty Towers iconic “don’t mention the war” episode was subsequently reinstated after an outcry from followers and the present’s star Cleese, who mentioned he was “furious” concerning the resolution.

Other streaming providers together with Netflix and Disney have both faraway from their catalogues, or added warning labels to traditional content material over the previous few years.

