BBC Journalist Mistakes Walmart BB Gun for ‘a Rifle and Ammunition’

BBC journalist Padraig Belton tweeted his shock Tuesday that he couldn’t purchase a pc wire for his laptop computer at Walmart however might purchase “a rifle and ammunition.”

He connected a photograph of the “rifle and ammunition” that confirmed the pictures of a Red Ryder BB gun and BBs.

There had been different air weapons within the photograph as effectively, a few of which seem to take pellets:

Hi from America. Where Walmart doesn’t have a plug adapter for my UK laptop computer. But then again, I should purchase a rifle and ammunition. pic.twitter.com/5AOl232CZE — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) April 26, 2022

Amazon advertises the Red Ryder as a BB gun that shoots BBs at 350 ft per second.

Walmart notes that the Daisy 880, one of many different air rifles in Belton’s photograph, shoots a pellet at 800 ft per second.

Sportsmans Warehouse notes that an precise rifle, just like the wildly standard .223, shoots at over 3,000 ft per second.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly e-newsletter centered on all issues Second Amendment, additionally for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can signal as much as get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.