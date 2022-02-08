BBC says Sudan arrested 3 of its journalists amid protests

The BBC mentioned authorities in Sudan arrested three of its journalists within the capital Monday as 1000’s of Sudanese took to the streets throughout the nation within the newest anti-coup protests within the African nation.

The information outlet mentioned in a report that the journalists working with its Arabic service had been taken to an unknown location in Khartoum. The report mentioned the BBC was working with authorities to make sure their immediate launch.

There was no speedy remark from authorities.

Thousands of Sudanese marched within the streets of Khartoum and its twin metropolis Omdurman, in line with the pro-democracy motion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Security forces fired stay ammunition, rubber bullets and tear fuel to disperse the protesters, particularly across the presidential palace in Khartoum, activist Nazim Sirag mentioned.

Social media swarmed with pictures exhibiting tear fuel clouding rallies in Khartoum and protesters hurling stones and throwing again empty fuel canisters at safety forces.

Sirag mentioned at the least 12 protesters had been inured and brought to hospitals for therapy. There had been no deaths reported.

Protests additionally occurred elsewhere within the nation, together with the jap metropolis of Port Sudan.

Monday’s demonstration was the most recent in a collection of relentless protests because the navy on Oct. 25 ousted the civilian-led authorities of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was reinstated a month later below heavy worldwide stress.

The turmoil within the nation worsened after he stepped down on Jan. 2 when his efforts to achieve a compromise between the navy the pro-democracy motion failed.

The coup has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three many years of repression and worldwide isolation below autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a preferred rebellion compelled the navy to take away al-Bashir and his hardline authorities in April 2019

Read extra:

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protestors

Deadly clashes erupt at peace-keeping facilities in Sudan’s Darfur

US prepared to impose additional costs on Sudan’s military if violence continues