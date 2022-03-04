BBC suspends Russian news operation amid free speech curbs

The BBC is quickly suspending the work of all its journalists inside Russia amid draconian new free speech legal guidelines backed by the Russian parliament, the broadcaster’s director stated Friday.

“The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their job,” said Tim Davie in a press release, including that whereas the BBC assesses the consequences of the brand new legal guidelines he has been left with “no choice” however to halt its operations.

The transfer got here after lawmakers within the Duma, the decrease home of Russia’s parliament, voted unanimously Friday to again a regulation punishing these spreading data countering state narratives round Vladimir Putin’s struggle in Ukraine. Disseminating “fake news” concerning the Russian navy and its “special military operation” in Ukraine may lead to as much as 15 years in jail, if handed.

It additionally follows the BBC’s resolution to stop licensing its TV content material Tuesday in condemnation of the invasion.

BBC News Director Jonathan Munro confirmed the transfer wouldn’t imply pulling journalists out of Moscow, however relatively cease their output quickly. “They remain valued members of our teams and we hope to get them back on our output as soon as possible,” he said.

The Russian authorities additionally blocked access Friday to a lot of international media shops together with the BBC, Voice of America, Deutsche Welle, and Radio Free Europe. Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communications regulator, stated it was appearing due to these shops’ “purposeful dissemination on a systematic basis of false information” concerning the battle in Ukraine.