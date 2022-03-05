BBC tells Russians how to access its news to scupper broadcast ban

VLADIMIR PUTIN’s makes an attempt to dam entry to the BBC over its Ukraine protection look to be scuppered, with new recommendation on find out how to entry the service circulating on-line.

In social media messages despatched out in English and in Russian, the BBC outlined methods to nonetheless learn and hearken to its protection. Access to the information outlet’s web site seems to have been restricted by the Russian state communications watchdog.

The company has performed an necessary function on combatting Kremlin lies about Putin’s invasion, spotlight the scenario on the bottom to tens of millions of individuals around the globe.

Directing Russia on find out how to nonetheless learn the BBC on-line, the corporate issued recommendation on social media stating:

“To entry the BBC, circumvention instruments can be utilized, such because the Psiphon ass (Android, iOS, Windows, Mac).

“The Tor Browser additionally has a decimated BBC website, on this URL: http://www.bbcnewsd73hkzno2ini43t4gblxvycyac5aw4gnv7t2rccijh7745uqd.onion/

“Please note that the BBC site for Tor works only on the Tor Browser or a similar browser, such as the Onion Browser (for iPhones).”

It additionally launched the assertion in Russian to make it simpler for the knowledge to shortly unfold throughout the nation.

The BBC stated it could not be deterred by the Russian curbs.

