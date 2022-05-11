BBL record-holder Chris Lynn leaves Brisbane Heat after 11 seasons

Chris Lynn is on the lookout for a brand new BBL membership after Brisbane Heat made the shock resolution to delist the BBL’s all-time main runscorer after 11 seasons on the membership.

Queensland Cricket and Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson confirmed on Wednesday that Lynn wouldn’t be supplied a brand new contract for subsequent season after one other disappointing yr the place Heat completed seventh.

Lynn is the one participant in BBL historical past to have scored greater than 3000 runs, having made all of them for Heat in 105 matches. He has additionally captained the membership 50 occasions, greater than another participant. Jimmy Peirson took over as captain final season below new coach Wade Seccombe.

“It’s not a decision that has come easily to the Heat by any means,” Svenson said. “Chris Lynn and his feats have made an indelible impression on the membership, and his efforts over greater than a decade can rightly be mentioned to have had an enormously constructive impact on cricket.

“We should gratefully acknowledge the influence he has had on a generation of kids who have grown up thrilled by his batting exploits.

“His look in a teal jumper every year would little question be linked by many households to the onset of their holidays, with the BBL being such an integral a part of summer season holidays.”

“The Heat want him nothing however the perfect for the longer term as he transitions into one other section of his profession and thank him wholeheartedly for his dedication to the sport in Queensland.”

The decision was made by Queensland and Brisbane Heat’s retention and recruitment committee which includes Svenson, Seccombe, Kirsten Pike, board member Ian Healy, selector Chris Hartley and high-performance general manager Bennett King.

Healy, who chairs the committee, said the decision marked the beginning of the next phase at Heat.

“Chris Lynn will likely be missed by hundreds, nonetheless, the choice we’ve made as a membership is about constructing on the legacy that he leaves as a basis participant, captain and ambassador for the Heat,” Healy said. “He holds a really particular place in our historical past.”