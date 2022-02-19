BBL teammate ruins star’s milestone

Hayden Kerr is one among Australian cricket’s rising stars however a significant milestone was dashed by a person he is aware of very properly.

Hayden Kerr’s desires of scoring a maiden first-class century have been crushed by his Sydney Sixers teammate Jackson Bird simply 5 balls into the second day of NSW’s match with Tasmania.

Kerr seemingly gained’t kick himself over the missed alternative although, particularly not after former ODI fast Chris Tremain and future famous person Tanveer Sangha mercilessly ripped by the Tassie batting order to maintain NSW’s foot on the accelerator.

His regular arms with the bat received NSW house in opposition to Queensland final week, however on Saturday, Tremain set the SCG alight with the ball, returning sturdy figures of 5-48.

Tremain picked the baton up from Kerr, who was the hero on day one simply as he was the final time he performed on the SCG with the Sixers.

Without Covid-positive batting talisman Daniel Hughes to steer the ship, Kerr hoisted NSW from the outhouse (6-143 at tea) to the penthouse (8-272 at stumps) on day one. He was not out on 87 after a swashbuckling ultimate session.

But Bird swooped on his teammate earlier than the group had even taken their seats on day two and introduced the Blues crashing again to earth.

In the primary over of the day, the Tasmanian fast nipped the ball again in and it careened into the stumps.

Just as a century eluded him within the BBL Semi-final — the innings ended when he was unbeaten on 98 — Kerr’s hopes of posting a maiden skilled ton have been shattered on 88 by Bird.

The supply not solely neutralised NSW’s greatest strike weapon however successfully ended the house aspect’s innings. They have been bowled out 12 deliveries later.

Chasing 276 to take the lead, the Taswegian high order threatened to break down by the hands of dynamic duo Tremain and Peter Nevill.

The former Test gloveman first caught harmful up-and-comer Tim Ward (4) from Tremain’s bowling. On the very subsequent supply, the pair mixed with an virtually equivalent bowl-and-caught-behind job to dispatch Eamonn Vines for a duck.

Mac Wright took it upon himself to show the tide for the guests. He knocked his maiden first-class half-century simply earlier than the tea break earlier than Tremain trapped him lbw on 57. Tremain had his five-fer when he bowled Sam Rainbird.

For his half, Sangha broke essentially the most promising partnership of the morning by sending Caleb Jewell (36) on his means after which disposed of Tom Andrews and rival spin wizard Nivethan Radhakrishnan.

After a spirited fightback from Peter Siddle (31*), Tasmania was all out for 213, 63 runs behind NSW.

NSW was 0-8 at stumps.