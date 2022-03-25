BC, BU, And Northeastern Receiving Record Number Of College Applications

BOSTON (CBS) — Several native faculties and universities are seeing a document quantity of functions, making a demanding course of even worse.

This week, faculties throughout the nation make selections on whether or not candidates are accepted, waitlisted, or deferred. It comes at a time when universities throughout the nation are seeing document breaking software numbers.

Take native faculties like Boston College, Boston University, and Northeastern University. Each of these faculties report the best variety of functions acquired throughout a single software interval.

Boston College acquired 41,000 functions. Boston University acquired 81,000 functions, up from 75,000 final yr.

If you’re taking a more in-depth take a look at Northeastern’s software information, you get a greater sense of general progress.

In 2022, Northeastern acquired 91,000 functions. By comparability, they acquired 75,000 in 2021 and 64,000 in 2020.

“It is fairly competitive. It obviously depends on the school you go to,” stated one faculty sophomore.

A Boston University freshman stated, “I think everyone always downplays the competitiveness of college applications. It is truly a lot.”

Cathy Costa runs her personal instructional consulting company.

Costa defined a number of components behind the document variety of functions.

“They are not as reliable this year,” stated Costa. “Many schools are test optional. Kids are feeling empowered to apply to schools that previously they might not have felt they were a good match for or likely to get into.”

Other components enjoying into acceptance inconsistencies, based on Costa, embrace using the Common Application. It’s a software that permits college students to fill out one software and ship it to a number of establishments, streamlining the method.