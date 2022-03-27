BC Honors Pete Frates With New Baseball, Softball Training Facility Bearing His Name And Legacy

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston College unveiled the Pete Frates Center at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton on Saturday. The heart is a state-of-the-art, 31-thousand-square-foot coaching facility for BC’s baseball and softball groups.

Pete Frates was a star outfielder and baseball workforce captain for the Eagles. At the age of 27, Pete was recognized with ALS and have become the inspiration behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, which raised greater than $220 million for ALS analysis.

“We are just in awe of this magnificent building in honor of Pete and his legacy,” Pete’s sister Jennifer Mayo mentioned.

During Saturday’s ceremony, the Frates household was dropped at tears.

“It’s unbelievable, and I can’t thank you all enough. He loved this school, and this is going to be our greatest legacy,” Pete’s spouse Julie Frates mentioned.

Nancy Frates, Pete’s mother, says she is blown away by the varsity’s kindness.

“I’m thinking about Pete. Just all the years of his love of his school,” Nancy mentioned.

The spectacular facility options an array of facilities to reinforce BC’s baseball and softball packages, together with massive locker rooms, indoor synthetic turf fields, medical energy and conditioning areas, and hospitality space.

The challenge was made potential by means of a number of donors, with the Yawkey Foundation being the lead funder.

“When Boston College told us it would be named in honor of Pete Frates, we were all in. We wanted to support Pete’s legacy,” Yawkey Foundation trustee Jim Healey mentioned.

Pete’s inspiring story and phrases are displayed all through the partitions of the ability.

“And now, you can see the change that has come to BC Baseball. Honestly, my mind can’t wrap around this amazing complex,” Mayo mentioned.

Pete graduated from BC again in 2007, and now, student-athletes that use the Pete Frates Center will keep in mind his legacy.

“To know that in this building that future generations will be surrounded by Pete’s presence fills out family with a joy that is indescribable,” Mayo mentioned.