BCB president questions Shakib Al Hasan’s commitment: ‘Would he have said the same thing about the IPL?’

“If he was in a poor physical and mental state, he wouldn’t have given his name in the IPL auction”

“I think it is logical to think that if he was in a poor physical and mental state, he wouldn’t have given his name in the IPL [auction],” Hassan stated. “But he went ahead with it. So, does it mean that if he got his IPL contract, he would have said the same thing? We can’t do anything if he doesn’t want to play [for Bangladesh]. But he can’t keep saying I will play this game, I won’t play that game. We are soft on those who we love, but they also have to be professional. Otherwise we will have to take decisions that no one will like.”

Shakib had initially knowledgeable the BCB that he desires to solely play the white-ball codecs for probably the most a part of 2022. He made himself obtainable for the IPL throughout Bangladesh’s Tests towards South Africa in March and April, however after he wasn’t picked up by any of the franchises, the BCB assumed that he’d be obtainable for the forthcoming South Africa Tests.

After the third ODI towards Afghanistan final week Hassan claimed that Shakib agreed to tour South Africa for each the ODIs and Tests. Shakib was picked in each squads however on Sunday, he stated that he wanted a break. He indicated to the BCB that he may decide out of the ODI collection, in order that he can come again mentally and bodily recent for the Test collection in the identical tour.

Hassan stated that the gamers have been requested to tell the board beforehand in the event that they need to skip enjoying a specific format. Tamim Iqbal dropped out of the image for final 12 months’s T20 World Cup, and has lately stated that he does not need to be thought-about for this 12 months’s version too. Mahmudullah, in the meantime, retired from Test cricket in the midst of the one-off match towards Zimbabwe final July, drawing Hassan’s ire.

“I have been clear with everyone that they must inform us beforehand if they don’t want to play a particular format,” Hassan stated. “But they shouldn’t do all this. It is not desirable.

“What Riyad did was completely unacceptable. He had come to my home to inform me that he’s obtainable for all three codecs. Tamim had knowledgeable me [about his decision to opt out of T20Is].”

Shakib had also skipped the Test series in New Zealand last month; it was the third time he took leave from a series for personal reasons. The first time he took such a leave of absence was during the tour of South Africa in 2017-18 and then he skipped the Sri Lanka Tests last year due to his IPL commitments.

Since the start of 2017, Shakib has played only 15 of the 33 Tests Bangladesh have played, the reasons for his absences including injury, his one-year suspension for not reporting a corrupt approach, and personal leave.