BCCI Central Contracts: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped From Grade A to B | Cricket News

Veteran batters Cheteshwar Pujara and former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had been downgraded within the newest central contracts listing of the BCCI that was ratified by the Board’s Apex Council on Wednesday. The BCCI has 4 classes — A which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore whereas A, B and C classes are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. Accordingly, Pujara and Rahane, who had been in Grade A are actually in Grade B, after a droop in kind that noticed them being dropped from the upcoming Test sequence towards Sri Lanka. That they are going to be downgraded was reported by PTI on January 20.

The largest demotion, nevertheless, was for injury-ravaged all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been shunted out from Grade A to C within the listing.

Controversial keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Test crew, will nonetheless be richer by Rs 1 crore after being demoted from group B to C.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)