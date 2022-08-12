BCCI earmarks window in March 2023 for inaugural women’s IPL





The BCCI has earmarked a window in March 2023 for the inaugural girls’s IPL, and the method to get the present on the highway is underway.

The BCCI has already tweaked its girls’s home calendar to accommodate the ladies’s IPL. The girls’s season that usually stretches from November to April has been superior by a month. The senior girls’s season for 2022-23 will now start on October 11 with the T20 competitors, and finish in February subsequent yr with the inter-zonal one-day competitors.

Since 2018, the BCCI has been operating the Women’s T20 Challenge, with a niche in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Played as a one-off exhibition match between two groups within the first season, it has turn out to be a three-team competitors, with many distinguished gamers from exterior India becoming a member of in. But the clamour to have a much bigger competitors, alongside the traces of the lads’s IPL, has been rising for some time.

In February this yr, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had stated that the women’s IPL would be held in 2023 . “We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen,” he had stated. “I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women’s IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men’s IPL.”

Then, in May, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had hinted, whereas chatting with PTI, at a five- or six-team match, including, “I am thrilled at the kind of response we have got from stakeholders. Multiple existing IPL teams have enquired and expressed serious interest in owning WIPL franchises.”

The homeowners of Rajasthan Royals and Barbados Royals have publicly expressed an curiosity in proudly owning a girls’s IPL crew. The Knight Riders Group, which is within the midst of a worldwide growth within the males’s enviornment, with groups within the CPL and the UAE’s ILT20 other than their IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, additionally seem eager to become involved within the match.

The inaugural version of the Women’s CPL, which is scheduled to run alongside the lads’s match later this yr, will feature three teams , together with Trinbago Knight Riders, which is owned by the Knight Riders Group as properly.

While there are murmurs of the present IPL franchises being provided the primary proper of refusal on the subject of shopping for groups, they’re but to listen to formally from the board. The BCCI is predicted to debate issues referring to the ladies’s IPL at their annual basic assembly in September. Much of the planning across the match will probably be across the sale of media rights.

Enthusiasm for ladies’s cricket in India, and by extension the ladies’s IPL, are at an unprecedented excessive following the sequence of excellent performances by the Indian crew in world occasions lately, the most recent of which was the silver-medal end on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Quite a lot of senior gamers, together with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana , the present captain and vice-captain, have been vocal of their assist for the league. Late final month, former India captain Mithali Raj , too, stoked assist when she expressed a want to come back out of retirement to play within the match.

“I’m keeping that option open,” she stated, whereas talking on the ICC’s 100% Cricket podcast. “I’ve not yet decided. There are a few more months to go before the Women’s IPL happens. It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the Women’s IPL.”





