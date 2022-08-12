BCCI earmarks window in March 2023 for inaugural women’s IPL
The BCCI has earmarked a window in March 2023 for the inaugural girls’s IPL, and the method to get the present on the highway is underway.
The BCCI has already tweaked its girls’s home calendar to accommodate the ladies’s IPL. The girls’s season that usually stretches from November to April has been superior by a month. The senior girls’s season for 2022-23 will now start on October 11 with the T20 competitors, and finish in February subsequent yr with the inter-zonal one-day competitors.
Since 2018, the BCCI has been operating the Women’s T20 Challenge, with a niche in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Played as a one-off exhibition match between two groups within the first season, it has turn out to be a three-team competitors, with many distinguished gamers from exterior India becoming a member of in. But the clamour to have a much bigger competitors, alongside the traces of the lads’s IPL, has been rising for some time.
Then, in May, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had hinted, whereas chatting with PTI, at a five- or six-team match, including, “I am thrilled at the kind of response we have got from stakeholders. Multiple existing IPL teams have enquired and expressed serious interest in owning WIPL franchises.”
The homeowners of Rajasthan Royals and Barbados Royals have publicly expressed an curiosity in proudly owning a girls’s IPL crew. The Knight Riders Group, which is within the midst of a worldwide growth within the males’s enviornment, with groups within the CPL and the UAE’s ILT20 other than their IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, additionally seem eager to become involved within the match.
While there are murmurs of the present IPL franchises being provided the primary proper of refusal on the subject of shopping for groups, they’re but to listen to formally from the board. The BCCI is predicted to debate issues referring to the ladies’s IPL at their annual basic assembly in September. Much of the planning across the match will probably be across the sale of media rights.
“I’m keeping that option open,” she stated, whereas talking on the ICC’s 100% Cricket podcast. “I’ve not yet decided. There are a few more months to go before the Women’s IPL happens. It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the Women’s IPL.”